Britney Spears Says She’s Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ Amid Conservatorship Fight

Steve Granitz/Getty and Britney Spear/Instagram

Britney Spears shares her new passion for painting in an Instagram post about her conservatorship

Britney Spears has entered a new chapter in her life. Her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is reportedly making big moves to replace her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator and public interest in her case and her happiness is at an all-time high. However, as great as this news is, we can’t even imagine what it’s like to be Britney right now, and to deal with the stress of her conservatorship battle, Brit has been doing some painting as art therapy.

“As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint,” Britney shared in an honest post.

“I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!!” Brit, aka pop star Picasso, shared. “Ok so I’m not a professional painter but I certainly felt like I was !!! This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment…rebellious…colorful…bright…bold…spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors !!!! If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere !!!”

Since her bombshell testimony back in June at her conservatorship hearing, Britney has been far more unfiltered on social media, which is both inspiring to see, but also heartbreaking considering the content of the words she’s been sharing recently.

She recently shared a dance video, asking fans, “What do you guys do to keep your dreams alive?” which is just gut-wrenching as Brit has essentially vowed to stop performing publically as long as her father is in charge of her estate. Brit also revealed recently that her so-called “support system” hasn’t been all that supportive at all, and even lashed out at her sister for performing her songs at awards shows. It’s honestly unclear where Brit and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ relationship stands today.

However, in addition to speaking freely online, Brit is also using Instagram as a creative outlet, not just for painting, but for dancing, which apparently she does for three hours a day, most days of the weekend, and damn Brit, go off!

As for the conservatorship, Brit has a hearing in September and per TMZ, her new attorney has selected a California-based CPA named Jason Rubin on Britney’s behalf as a replacement for Brit’s father Jamie Spears.

Britney’s camp wants to give Rubin all financial authority to manage her estate and real estate, along with powers of attorney to make health care decisions — however, her personal conservator is still Jodi Montgomery, who reportedly has such control over her famous client that she’s not allowed to remove her IUD to have more children, something Britney expressed she’s wanted.

Though according to TMZ, once the court hopefully removes Jamie and instates this new man Jason Rubin, the next step is to petition to throw out the conservatorship entirely.

As always, we only want to see Brit happy and want the best for her. Keep on painting, queen!