Britney Spears’ new lawyer filed court documents revealing who the singer wants to replace her father, Jamie, as her conservator

Ahead of her next scheduled hearing in September, Britney Spears’ new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is reportedly making big moves to replace her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator. Though Britney has repeatedly expressed she wants her 13-year conservatorship to come to an end, it seems most likely that a clear path forward for the pop icon includes leadership changes that can hopefully help Britney safely proceed, while cutting ties with the forces she has called out for abuse.

TMZ reports that Rosengart has selected a California-based certified public accountant (CPA) named Jason Rubin on Britney’s behalf, citing his experience handling financial elder abuse litigation and complex trust portfolios. It seems that per the documents filed, Britney’s camp wants to give Rubin all financial authority to manage her estate and real estate, along with powers of attorney to make health care decisions — while her financial matters are currently handled by her father, her personal conservator is Jodi Montgomery, who reportedly has such control over her famous client that she’s not allowed to remove her IUD to have more children, something Britney expressed she’s wanted.

Britney and her lawyer also reportedly want Rubin to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders, which lines up with what Britney said at her most recent hearing on July 14. There isn’t a court appearance scheduled for Rubin until December 13, but Britney’s fans and supporters are hopeful that those currently in charge will step down long before then.

The report comes on the heels of Britney’s agent and longtime close friend, Cade Hudson, who reportedly spoke out against the conservatorship on Instagram over the weekend. Hudson’s Instagram is set to private, but TMZ reports he shared a post and wrote, “I’ve kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her — I’m now speaking up.”

Hudson reportedly questioned why she was placed under the conservatorship to begin with and calling it “sexism at its best,” adding, “Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship?”

“This is a violation of someone’s basic human rights that were taken away,” he reportedly wrote. “I’ve kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my ass off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won’t even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet.”

Hudson opened up about “the real Britney,” writing, “The Britney who spends Christmas with my family, the Britney who volunteers at dance classes for underprivileged children, the Britney who would bring house warming gifts anytime she came over to my house, the Britney who does handstands on the beach, the Britney who calls just to check in on how I am doing.”

“The system and the public failed her,” he continued. “Her new attorney is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it’s progress & hope and that’s all we can ask for now until action can be taken.”

He concluded by writing, “Even if people don’t see it now, it will come out. To the ones who should be worried, you know who you are too. The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time I’m publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY.”

So far, neither Britney herself nor anyone associated with her affairs has commented on Hudson’s accusations, but it’s clear plenty of people around Britney are just as hopeful for her safety and freedom as her many fans around the globe are.