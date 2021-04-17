Britney Spears Assures Worried Fans That She’s ‘Totally Fine’

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Fans have had good reasons to care about Britney Spears’ well-being, but she assures everyone we have nothing to worry about

For the last few years, Britney Spears fans have been all over the #FreeBritney movement, which is a well-meaning movement with an aim to “free” Britney Spears from her conservatorship. The movement also thinks, whether accurate or not, that Spears is not in control of her social media posts and is basically under the thumb of her father, who runs her conservatorship. After the Framing Britney Spears documentary came out, the public became even more worried about her. However, despite everything that came to light in the documentary, Spears insists she’s “totally fine” but is thankful that her fans are so concerned about her well-being.

In a new Instagram video where she addressed the three major questions she constantly gets asked by fans, Spears opened up about whether or not she was “okay.”

First she addressed whether or not she gets dizzy when she films all those twirling videos. The answer? Yes, but she’s okay with it. Secondly, she responded to fans who wanted to know why she posted this photo of a random red refrigerator on her grid and said she just thought it was “cool.” Lastly, she addressed the #FreeBritney crowd who worry that she’s not okay and that her seemingly random Instagram posts are some sort of cry for help.

“Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children,” Spears said in the Instagram post. “I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”

Although Britney truthers will continue to say there’s something more sinister going on, when someone tells you how they feel, believe them.

Most of the recent fan concern has been linked to the documentary, which highlighted how Spears’ father Jamie controls her assets and how much she wants out of it this manipulative situation. It also shined a light on the abuse she suffered at the hands of the media and the paparazzi throughout her career. Surprisingly, Spears didn’t seem quite as thrilled with her portrayal in the doc as some of her fans may have thought.

Though many would argue that the Framing Britney Spears documentary was extremely empathetic towards the singer, she said she only watched some, but felt “embarrassed” by it.

“My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life…” Spears wrote on Instagram in March. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy…”

It’s clear Spears is keenly aware of the renewed interest in her life, but it seems like the ultra talented pop star just wants to dance and make her Instagrams and be left alone and for everyone in the #FreeBritney camp to know that she’s doing alright.