Video Shows Police Pushing Elderly Man To The Ground During Protest

Two Buffalo police officers have been suspended without pay today after a graphic video showed them pushing a 75-year-old man to the ground. The victim is now in the hospital in serious but stable condition. After being shoved, the man struck his head on the sidewalk and lay in the street, completely immobilized and bleeding from his right ear.

A spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department confirmed to CNN that the officers involved were suspended. In the video, however, over a dozen officers walked past the elderly man after he was struck — appearing not to call for help or stop to assist him. This viral video marks the latest evidence in a string of violent incidents initiated by police nationwide.

The footage was shot by local NPR affiliate WBFO. In it, the man was walking up to uniformed officers in Buffalo’s Niagra Square during an anti-police brutality demonstration in honor of George Floyd. The officers can be heard shouting “MOVE!” and “Push him back!” as one officer, who has been identified as Aaron Torgalski, pushed the man while another officer shoved his baton at him. The man fell to the ground and smacked his head on the pavement. Many officers walk past the man while he’s in distress, while a voice in the background — presumably the WBFO reporter — shouts to call for a medic.

BREAKING: more than 140,000 people have signed a petition calling on the BUFFALO POLICE DEPARTMENT to fire the officer who pushed an elderly man who was trying to return an officers helmet. — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) June 5, 2020

In an initial statement, Buffalo police said that the man “tripped and fell.” After the video began widely circulating on social media, Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said that two officers were suspended. The victim, Martin Gugino, was eventually taken to a hospital where he is currently in “stable but serious condition,” according to a statement released by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.