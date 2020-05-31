John Cusack Shares Footage Of Police Attacking His Bike With Batons

Matthias Nareyek/Nurphoto/Getty

The actor John Cusack shared multiple photos and videos while protesting in Chicago

Actor John Cusack protested the killing of George Floyd in Chicago on Saturday, May 30, 2020, and shared a disturbing video on social media when police came at him with batons in an attempt to get him to leave the area.

The actor shared multiple pictures and videos on Twitter while out protesting over the death of George Floyd and in Chicago — as in most major cities in America — there were protests, riots, and both state police and the National Guard called in to restore order. Unfortunately for Cusack and others, videos that surfaced online show that the police seem to be making matters worse.

Cusack said police officers came at him with batons while on his bike, writing: “Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.” In the video, you can hear the officer yelling, “Get the fuck out of here!” along with something striking Cusack’s bike multiple times.

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm herea the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

He tweeted throughout much of the day while protesting alongside fellow Chicago residents, writing, “It’s nasty as fuck out there, everyone is on edge, things burning- open looting – Magnificent Mile- and all over.” In another, he shared that protestors and reporters were being doused with pepper spray. “Pepper spray – is out – no tear gas that I’ve seen personally out here.”

He also shared another video of the supposed “peace officers,” — the same ones who came at him with batons.

These were some of the peace officers – who gently tuned up my bike with their batons- pic.twitter.com/atMf8VaV6l — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Chicago isn’t the only city where police are escalating violence during the protests. In Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, police can be seen firing rubber bullets at reporters.

This is the moment Minneapolis Police fired on our CBS News crew with rubber bullets. As you can see, no protesters anywhere near us- we all were wearing credentials and had cameras out. Our sound engineer was hit in the arm. #cbsnews pic.twitter.com/UAy7HYhGnL — Michael George (@MikeGeorgeCBS) May 31, 2020

Police had weapons trained on a group of us. We held up our press passes. One kept his rifle on us while the others continued to fire foam baton rounds. pic.twitter.com/duZu5zzzZI — Michael Anthony Adams (@MichaelAdams317) May 31, 2020

Another video showed a Minneapolis Star Tribune reporter bleeding after he said police shot at his window.

This is @RyanFaircloth, a reporter with the @StarTribune. He says he was trying to get home when police shot out his window. He is bleeding but seems ok. pic.twitter.com/LYH0h7c4hf — Jared Goyette (@JaredGoyette) May 31, 2020

In another disturbing video, National Guard members can be seen jogging down a residential street in Minneapolis, shooting paint cans at houses.

Share widely: National guard and MPD sweeping our residential street. Shooting paint canisters at us on our own front porch. Yelling “light em up” #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bW48imyt55 — Tanya Kerssen (@tkerssen) May 31, 2020

In Louisville, police can be seen taking water and other materials left for protestors.

I cannot believe what I just witnessed. They pulled up onto the square with a police siren on and did this. #Louisville pic.twitter.com/65o2lgZCJh — Natalie Neysa Alund (@nataliealund) May 30, 2020

In New York, police can be seen firing pepper spray at a protestor who was standing with his hands up.

This boy had his hands up when an NYPD ofcr pulled his mask down and pepper sprayed him. ⁦@NYPDShea⁩? Mayor ⁦@BilldeBlasio⁩? pic.twitter.com/YtXDOoVckA — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 31, 2020

In a final tweet, Cusack set his sights on the (lack of) leadership being given during this time. “Would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event / this may well be the beginning of end of [President Donald] Trump loathsome era – thank god – feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head- a wave peaking.”

I hope people try to stay safe – it’s truly terrible out there – but that’s what I saw today,” Cusack concluded his Twitter thread.