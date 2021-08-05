Feeling Burnt Out? Read These Quotes When You Need A Mental Reset

PeopleImages/Getty

You’re plugging along, just trying to do your job and keep your head above water, and it happens — you start to feel an aching sense of… what is it, exactly? Dread? Anxiety and stress? Exhaustion? All of the above? What you’re probably feeling, my overwhelmed friend, is burnout, and you’re certainly not alone. A report from Indeed released in early 2021 revealed that 52 percent of employees polled revealed feelings of burnout. More than two-thirds of those employees (67 percent) felt burnout has worsened since the Covid-19 pandemic began (compassion fatigue, anyone?). There are myriad ways to address this particular type of stress in one’s life, but sometimes even just reading burnout quotes can serve as an important reminder that life needs balance — you need to relax, and you shouldn’t feel guilty about that.

If you’re wondering how you can tell if you’re burnt out, the Mayo Clinic recommends asking yourself the following questions:

Have you become cynical or critical at work?

Do you drag yourself to work and have trouble getting started?

Have you become irritable or impatient with co-workers, customers, or clients?

Do you lack the energy to be consistently productive?

Do you find it hard to concentrate?

Do you lack satisfaction from your achievements?

Do you feel disillusioned about your job?

Are you using food, drugs, or alcohol to feel better or to simply not feel?

Have your sleep habits changed?

Are you troubled by unexplained headaches, stomach or bowel problems, or other physical complaints?

You may very well be in the midst of burnout if you answered yes to any of these. Should that feeling start to overwhelm you, we recommend reaching out to a mental health professional. In the meantime, we hope the following burnout quotes will offer you a little comfort and maybe even motivation to take some “me time.”

Thought-Provoking Burnout Quotes