101 Inspiring Quotes About Butterflies That’ll Make Your Spirits Soar

There’s something so beautiful and magical about butterflies. Not only are they so gorgeous to gaze upon, but it’s also the journey of the butterfly’s transformation that is so inspiring. To become a butterfly, a caterpillar must undergo a metamorphosis — a tremendous change — that can sometimes last for up to 30 days. The caterpillar remains in a cocoon during this entire process until they finally emerge as a stunning butterfly. This magical process is chockfull of wisdom. For example, good things take time. Or, nothing in life stays permanent. And, like the caterpillar, we might realize that while change can feel scary and uncomfortable in the beginning, ultimately, with a bit of patience, trust, and some confidence, we, too, can come out better on the other side of it and embrace our new life. No wonder we find butterfly quotes so inspiring (well, maybe with the exception of Crazy Town’s 2000 hit “Butterfly”).

Maybe you’re seeking some inspiration from butterfly quotes about love or change. Or perhaps you have a child who’s obsessed with butterflies, and you want to share a few of these winged words with them (or keep them handy for that butterfly-themed birthday party you know you’ll be throwing soon). Either way, we’ve got you covered.

Inspirational Butterfly Quotes