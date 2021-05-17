Caitlyn Jenner Doesn’t Want Trans Girls In Girls Sports Because She’s Terrible

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Despite being trans herself, Caitlyn Jenner is telling us loud and clear that her political career won’t include fighting for the rights and safety of other trans people

Last month, Caitlyn Jenner announced that she intends to run for governor of California. Now, the former Olympic athlete and reality star is making her platform known, and being pretty clear about one thing: If she manages to start a career in politics, she won’t fight for the rights and safety of trans people like herself.

Earlier this month, a TMZ reporter asked Jenner about whether she thinks trans kids should be allowed to compete in school sports on the teams that align with their gender identity.

“It just isn’t fair,” Jenner said. “This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

That’s already not a great take. But later, on Twitter, Jenner doubled down on it.

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

“I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” she wrote.

Jenner’s words were, unsurprisingly, met with a lot of pushback from the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

Friendly reminder to use she/her pronouns when you talk about Caitlyn Jenner. Examples: "She is completely unqualified to be governor of any state." or "I would never, ever vote for her." — Jude Atwood (@OrigamiDad) May 14, 2021

The married soccer stars say it’s important to create “safe spaces” for trans youth. https://t.co/Oocc7WoVlb — them. (@them) May 14, 2021

It’s pretty disgusting to hear yet another politician turn trans people’s human rights into a platform issue, but you can’t say it’s exactly surprising to hear it from Jenner. She’s been openly conservative for years, embracing and supportive the party’s platform despite its blatant anti-trans policies that could actively harm her own existence. It’s like political Stockholm Syndrome, even though Jenner is free to leave the party at any time.

And trans kids’ sports are an issue the Republican party has taken direct aim at in recent years. In 2020, 17 Republican-led states introduced legislation that would ban trans kids from competing on sports teams that match their gender identity. Two states, Idaho and Mississippi, actually passed those laws and now face lawsuits from the ACLU.

Again, this is no surprise. The party is still firmly in the control of Donald Trump, who recently used his time at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to claim that trans athletes are “destroying” women’s sports.

“Young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males,” he said. “It’s not good for women. It’s not good for women’s sports, which worked for so long and so hard to get to where they are.” He also noted that “If this does not change, women’s sports as we know it will die.”