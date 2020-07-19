California Dad Goes Viral After Building The Cutest Coffee Shop In His Backyard

Instagram/ELSBUILDS

Dad’s tiny coffee shop in his backyard goes viral

Remember when the U.S. shut down for several months and everyone was like, “I’m going to get so much done in quarantine!” Whether you finished all those projects or just wasted away and made too much banana bread, one dad in California spent April to June building an entire coffee shop in his backyard.

Julianna Strid shared the photos from her dad Ed’s impressive backyard cafe — which he named La Vida Cafe. Julianna says her dad is a contractor and built the cafe in his spare time using “pieces that were ‘trash’ from old jobs (the doors, materials to build the structure, the front window, etc) & repurposed them to create his coffee shop.”

Tiny home enthusiasts will go nuts for this place because it seriously looks like a working coffee shop. The inside is equipped with a coffee maker, bar stools, pastry display case, and built-in mini-fridge to display iced drinks. There is even a magazine rack and chess table, so you can truly relax inside like you do at a coffee shop.

Did my dad really build a coffee shop in the backyard by himself within 3 months? Absolutely. pic.twitter.com/QywbkN7y0K — LIL SHAWTY (@Juliannastrid) June 22, 2020

The backyard coffee shop went viral, so Ed made an Instagram page and is ready for commissions for people who want their own on-site cafe.

“My dad loves looking at little houses and different structures on Pinterest and randomly one day he told us ‘Yea I think I’m gonna build a coffee shop in the backyard,'” Julianna told Scary Mommy. “All of us started cracking up because it was so random and honestly, just a funny thought!”

As a tiny home enthusiast myself, I can’t get over this chic little cafe with the modern farmhouse aesthetic.

“[My dad] has always had a love for coffee and cozy spots and recently decided to fuel that love into something for his own backyard where the family and our guests can sit back, lounge and bond,” Julianna added.