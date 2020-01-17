Camel-Toe Underwear Exist And Literally No One Asked For This

Scary Mommy and Amazon

If you are a person with a vagina, I’m sure you’ve felt the wrath of a pair of pants that give you a front wedgie. I mean, I love a cute jumpsuit, but I’m long-waisted and can’t wear them simply because I feel the fabric creeping up my front-crack so far I can taste it.

It feels like sandpaper rubbing on my inner-lips and after a few steps, I swear I’ve seen sparks coming from between my legs.

Not to mention I don’t need anyone to see the outline of my vagina. I embarrass myself (and my kids) enough already; I don’t need to add an exposed love-mound when I’m picking up my kids at school or have a meeting with my therapist.

We all know that camel-toe feeling. I’m sure you’ve had the pleasure of being in a fitting room and pulling on a pair of drawers that just didn’t fit right and you couldn’t peel them out of your insides fast enough. Perhaps you put on your pre-baby pants a little early and felt your vulva eating your trousers as soon as you sat down in your car, or to enjoy a fat meal. There’s been a time or two I thought I’d have to call for backup just to pull the denim out of my deep socket. It’s not a good feeling and I wouldn’t put myself through it regardless of any current fashion trends telling me seeing the silhouette of my love button was in.

Up until the other day when my friend sent me a link to camel toe underwear asking me if it was a real thing, I was under the impression people tried to avoid showing their moose knuckles at all costs. Apparently I was wrong.

After all, there are camel toe concealers available for purchase for a reason. I’ve heard on the street, people don’t particularly like the outline of their genitals being shown as they walk around the work place, or the grocery store.

Or do they?

You can now purchase underwear which will part and lift your lips while showing the world a more swollen version of your vulva right through your clothing on Amazon or Ebay. Thanks to the extra padding, support, and deep slit they provide, you can give your home plate a bit more face if you will.

It’s kind of like getting those underwear that give you extra stuffing in the rear for that bubble-butt effect, only it’s a bubble-vagina you’ll be getting with these babies. Zero pain or rashes included.

Social media is having a field day with the idea of showing the world a better picture of your vagina and we have so many questions.

The fact is, fetishes come in all shapes and sizes. For some, that means they want to see more defined crotch cleavage in themselves, or their partners. For this result, Amazon suggests, “If you want the camel toe to be more pronounced, try wearing it over a pair of tight panties or leggings.”

So, if feeding your vagina fabric isn’t doing what you want it to do because you hate the feeling of a vedgie (vaginal wedgie), but you like the way it looks, it’s nice to know there are options out there for you.

Your accentuated slot pocket is only a click away.