70+ Canadian Last Names That Pay Tribute To The Land Of Maple

Like the United States, Canada has seen multiple waves of immigration over the past several hundred years and is now a mix of numerous cultures and people who speak many different languages (although the country’s official languages are English and French). And before European colonizers arrived in North America and violently claimed it as their own, the country’s indigenous populations — referred to as First Nations in Canada — lived and worked across the land. Today, Canadian last names reflect these various chapters of the country’s history, some darker than others. If you’re hoping to honor your family’s heritage by giving your baby a unique name inspired by The Great White North (Canada’s nickname), these last names could be a promising place to start.
It’s also important to note that French last names are far more common in Canada than in the United States. That’s because before it ended up under British control (like the U.S.), Canada was colonized by France. And despite their best attempts, the British authorities couldn’t stop some Canadian regions — like modern-day Quebec — from speaking French. Eventually, both English and French became the country’s official languages. Today, roughly 23 percent of Canadians speak French as their first language, the majority of whom (85 percent) live in Quebec.
Now that you know a bit more about Canadian history, here’s a look at some classic Canadian last names, including their meaning and origin.
Most Popular Canadian Last Names
- Anderson
Origin: Scottish
Meaning: the son of Andrew
- Baker
Origin: English
Meaning: baker (the occupation)
- Beaulieu
Origin: French
Meaning: the fair place
- Belanger
Origin: French
Meaning: beautiful anger
- Bergeron
Origin: French
Meaning: one who took care of a flock
- Bouchard
Origin: French
Meaning: big mouth
- Boucher
Origin: English origin
Meaning: the butcher
- Cameron
Origin: Scottish
Meaning: Lowland and Highland
- Campbell
Origin: English
Meaning: crooked mouth
- Chan
Origin: Chinese
Meaning: old
- Chen
Origin: Chinese
Meaning: exhibit/display
- Clark
Origin: English
Meaning: the clerk
- Cloutier
Origin: French
Meaning: one who made and sold nails
- Cote
Origin: English
Meaning: one who occupied a cottage
- Davis
Origin: English
Meaning: son of Davie
- Desjardins
Origin: French
Meaning: gardens
- Evans
Origin: English
Meaning: the son of Evan
- Fortin
Origin: French
Meaning: dweller near the little fort
- Fraser
Origin: Scottish
Meaning: strawberry flowers
- Fournier
Origin: French
Meaning: oven-keeper
- Gagnon
Origin: French
Meaning: guard dog
- Gauthier
Origin: French
Meaning: ruler, army
- Girard
Origin: French
Meaning: a spear
- Graham
Origin: English
Meaning: gray home
- Hall
Origin: English
Meaning: at the hall
- Harris
Origin: English
Meaning: the son of Harry
- Jackson
Origin: English
Meaning: the son of John
- Johnson
Origin: English
Meaning: ancestor the son of John
- Johnston
Origin: English
Meaning: John’s town
- Kennedy
Origin: English
Meaning: helmet
- Khan
Origin: Turkish
Meaning: ruler
- King
Origin: English
Meaning: king
- Landry
Origin: English
Meaning: land ruler
- Lapointe
Origin: French
Meaning: of the point
- Lavoie
Origin: English
Meaning: one who lived by a road
- Leblanc
Origin: French
Meaning: blonde
- Lefebvre
Origin: French
Meaning: metal worker
- Levesque
Origin: French
Meaning: bishop
- Lewis
Origin: Scottish
Meaning: famed warrior
- MacDonald
Origin: Scottish
Meaning: son of Donald
- Martin
Origin: English
Meaning: the son of Martin
- Mitchell
Origin: English
Meaning: who is like God
- Michaud
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: God-like
- Morin
Origin: French & German
Meaning: the son of Maurice
- Morrison
Origin: English
Meaning: the son of Maurice
- Murphy
Origin: Irish
Meaning: descendant of Murchadh
- Murray
Origin: English
Meaning: lord of Petty
- Nadeau
Origin: French
Meaning: Christmas
- Nguyen
Origin: Vietnamese
Meaning: musical instrument
- Ouellet
Origin: French
Meaning: eye
- Patel
Origin: Gujarati
Meaning: village headman
- Pelletier
Origin: French
Meaning: skin, fur
- Peters
Origin: English
Meaning: son of Peter
- Poirier
Origin: French
Meaning: pear-tree
- Reynolds
Origin: Germanic
Meaning: son of Reynold
- Richard
Origin: English
Meaning: strong in the rule
- Rogen
Origin: Irish
Meaning: redhead
- Robinson
Origin: English
Meaning: fame-bright
- Simard
Origin: English
Meaning: victory
- Singh
Origin: Indian
Meaning: an eminent person
- Thomas
Origin: English
Meaning: twin
- Thompson
Origin: English
Meaning: son of Thom(as)
- Tremblay
Origin: English
Meaning: someone who lived near an aspen
- Walker
Origin: English
Meaning: a fuller of cloth
- White
Origin: English
Meaning: valiant
- Wilson
Origin: English
Meaning: son of William
- Williams
Origin: English
Meaning: related to someone named William
- Wong
Origin: Chinese
Meaning: young
- Wright
Origin: English
Meaning: shaper of wood
- Young
Origin: English
Meaning: valiant
- Zhang
Origin: Chinese
Meaning: drawing a bow