70+ Canadian Last Names That Pay Tribute To The Land Of Maple

 71 Canadian Last Names, Plus Their Meanings & Origins

by January 30, 2022

Fly View Productions/Getty Images

Like the United States, Canada has seen multiple waves of immigration over the past several hundred years and is now a mix of numerous cultures and people who speak many different languages (although the country’s official languages are English and French). And before European colonizers arrived in North America and violently claimed it as their own, the country’s indigenous populations — referred to as First Nations in Canada — lived and worked across the land. Today, Canadian last names reflect these various chapters of the country’s history, some darker than others. If you’re hoping to honor your family’s heritage by giving your baby a unique name inspired by The Great White North (Canada’s nickname), these last names could be a promising place to start.

It’s also important to note that French last names are far more common in Canada than in the United States. That’s because before it ended up under British control (like the U.S.), Canada was colonized by France. And despite their best attempts, the British authorities couldn’t stop some Canadian regions — like modern-day Quebec — from speaking French. Eventually, both English and French became the country’s official languages. Today, roughly 23 percent of Canadians speak French as their first language, the majority of whom (85 percent) live in Quebec.

Now that you know a bit more about Canadian history, here’s a look at some classic Canadian last names, including their meaning and origin.

Most Popular Canadian Last Names

  1. Anderson
    Origin: Scottish
    Meaning: the son of Andrew
  2. Baker
    Origin: English
    Meaning: baker (the occupation)
  3. Beaulieu
    Origin: French
    Meaning: the fair place
  4. Belanger
    Origin: French
    Meaning: beautiful anger
  5. Bergeron
    Origin: French
    Meaning: one who took care of a flock
  6. Bouchard
    Origin: French
    Meaning: big mouth
  7. Boucher
    Origin: English origin
    Meaning: the butcher
  8. Cameron
    Origin: Scottish
    Meaning: Lowland and Highland
  9. Campbell
    Origin: English
    Meaning: crooked mouth
  10. Chan
    Origin: Chinese
    Meaning: old
  11. Chen
    Origin: Chinese
    Meaning: exhibit/display
  12. Clark
    Origin: English
    Meaning: the clerk
  13. Cloutier
    Origin: French
    Meaning: one who made and sold nails
  14. Cote
    Origin: English
    Meaning: one who occupied a cottage
  15. Davis
    Origin: English
    Meaning: son of Davie
  16. Desjardins
    Origin: French
    Meaning: gardens
  17. Evans
    Origin: English
    Meaning: the son of Evan
  18. Fortin
    Origin: French
    Meaning: dweller near the little fort
  19. Fraser
    Origin: Scottish
    Meaning: strawberry flowers
  20. Fournier
    Origin: French
    Meaning: oven-keeper
  21. Gagnon
    Origin: French
    Meaning: guard dog
  22. Gauthier
    Origin: French
    Meaning: ruler, army
  23. Girard
    Origin: French
    Meaning: a spear
  24. Graham
    Origin: English
    Meaning: gray home
  25. Hall
    Origin: English
    Meaning: at the hall
  26. Harris
    Origin: English
    Meaning: the son of Harry
  27. Jackson
    Origin: English
    Meaning: the son of John
  28.  Johnson
    Origin: English
    Meaning: ancestor the son of John
  29. Johnston
    Origin: English
    Meaning: John’s town
  30. Kennedy
    Origin: English
    Meaning: helmet
  31. Khan
    Origin: Turkish
    Meaning: ruler
  32. King
    Origin: English
    Meaning: king
  33. Landry
    Origin: English
    Meaning: land ruler
  34. Lapointe
    Origin: French
    Meaning: of the point
  35. Lavoie
    Origin: English
    Meaning: one who lived by a road
  36. Leblanc
    Origin: French
    Meaning: blonde
  37. Lefebvre
    Origin: French
    Meaning: metal worker
  38. Levesque
    Origin: French
    Meaning: bishop
  39. Lewis
    Origin: Scottish
    Meaning: famed warrior
  40. MacDonald
    Origin: Scottish
    Meaning: son of Donald
  41. Martin
    Origin: English
    Meaning: the son of Martin
  42. Mitchell
    Origin: English
    Meaning: who is like God
  43. Michaud
    Origin: Hebrew
    Meaning: God-like
  44. Morin
    Origin: French & German
    Meaning: the son of Maurice
  45. Morrison
    Origin: English
    Meaning: the son of Maurice
  46. Murphy
    Origin: Irish
    Meaning: descendant of Murchadh
  47. Murray
    Origin: English
    Meaning: lord of Petty
  48. Nadeau
    Origin: French
    Meaning: Christmas
  49. Nguyen
    Origin: Vietnamese
    Meaning: musical instrument
  50. Ouellet
    Origin: French
    Meaning: eye
  51. Patel
    Origin: Gujarati
    Meaning: village headman
  52. Pelletier
    Origin: French
    Meaning: skin, fur
  53. Peters
    Origin: English
    Meaning: son of Peter
  54. Poirier
    Origin: French
    Meaning: pear-tree
  55. Reynolds
    Origin: Germanic
    Meaning: son of Reynold
  56. Richard
    Origin: English
    Meaning: strong in the rule
  57. Rogen
    Origin: Irish
    Meaning: redhead
  58. Robinson
    Origin: English
    Meaning: fame-bright
  59.  Simard
    Origin: English
    Meaning: victory
  60. Singh
    Origin: Indian
    Meaning: an eminent person
  61. Thomas
    Origin: English
    Meaning: twin
  62. Thompson
    Origin: English
    Meaning: son of Thom(as)
  63. Tremblay
    Origin: English
    Meaning: someone who lived near an aspen
  64. Walker
    Origin: English
    Meaning: a fuller of cloth
  65. White
    Origin: English
    Meaning: valiant
  66. Wilson
    Origin: English
    Meaning: son of William
  67. Williams
    Origin: English
    Meaning: related to someone named William
  68. Wong
    Origin: Chinese
    Meaning: young
  69. Wright
    Origin: English
    Meaning: shaper of wood
  70. Young
    Origin: English
    Meaning: valiant
  71. Zhang
    Origin: Chinese
    Meaning: drawing a bow