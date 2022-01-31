70+ Canadian Last Names That Pay Tribute To The Land Of Maple

Fly View Productions/Getty Images

Like the United States, Canada has seen multiple waves of immigration over the past several hundred years and is now a mix of numerous cultures and people who speak many different languages (although the country’s official languages are English and French). And before European colonizers arrived in North America and violently claimed it as their own, the country’s indigenous populations — referred to as First Nations in Canada — lived and worked across the land. Today, Canadian last names reflect these various chapters of the country’s history, some darker than others. If you’re hoping to honor your family’s heritage by giving your baby a unique name inspired by The Great White North (Canada’s nickname), these last names could be a promising place to start.

It’s also important to note that French last names are far more common in Canada than in the United States. That’s because before it ended up under British control (like the U.S.), Canada was colonized by France. And despite their best attempts, the British authorities couldn’t stop some Canadian regions — like modern-day Quebec — from speaking French. Eventually, both English and French became the country’s official languages. Today, roughly 23 percent of Canadians speak French as their first language, the majority of whom (85 percent) live in Quebec.

Now that you know a bit more about Canadian history, here’s a look at some classic Canadian last names, including their meaning and origin.

Most Popular Canadian Last Names