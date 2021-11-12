These Are The Scented Candles We Can’t Stop Burning

MintImages/Shutterstock

There is nothing like coming home from a long day and lighting a candle that relaxes you. You can’t deny that smells are nostalgic, can boost your mood, or make you feel alive. Candles have been around for centuries as they create ambiance and make us feel cozy — and now that you can get every kind of smell you can imagine, they’re a great addition to your home.

Scary Mommy has rounded up some of our favorites. We can’t stop burning them, and we know you’ll feel the same as soon as you light one.

This fresh, clean scent in a frosted glass container will bring you balance and harmony. Scented with essential oils, it smells like waterlily and pear and will burn for 50 hours.

This is the perfect time of year to fill your home with that traditional pine scent. We love the Balsam smell from Yankee Candle. It burns for almost 150 hours and melts down evenly.

If you love the smell of fresh laundry, this Fresh Linen scent by Lulu is perfect for every room in your home. It’s not too strong and comes in this stylish, modern jar. These are made in the USA and made with eco-friendly soy wax.

This glorious packaging is filled with 6.5 ounces of Frasier fir scent. It burns for 45 hours and gets five stars on Amazon with over two-thousand reviews.

This lovely blue jar holds another five-star candle. It burns for 85 hours and smells like tropical fruits and citrus.

If rose and sandalwood is your vibe, this is the candle for you. The black jar is so chic, and it comes with a gift box, which means it will make the perfect present.

This one by Wicked Good Candles will energize you. The perfect combination of orange and eucalyptus is a great way to get you going in the morning. it comes in a rose gold glass jar and will burn for up to 45 hours.

Lavender is one of the most intoxicating, relaxing scents. This large jar will help keep you calm for hours. It comes in a beautiful embossed jar and is clean-burning.

This beauty is hand poured in the USA and has a nice botanical scent. It’s great to burn any time of the year and is the signature scent for The Amanyara Resort Turks & Caicos.

If you are looking to cleanse your home, this White Sage candle will do the trick. It burns for 45 hours, has a strong scent, and has a crackling wooden wick.

I can attest that Village Candle makes one of the best smelling on the market since they started in my home state. I’ve been burning them for years, and you can smell them throughout my entire house.

If you love the farmhouse look, this mason jar candle by Nika’s Home is the perfect addition to your house. And we all know vanilla goes with everything and is a scent that can be burning all year round.