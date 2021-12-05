60 Capricorn Quotes That Capture The Cappy Personality

Manfred Kuster/Getty

If your little one is born between December 22 and January 19, then you’ve got yourself a Capricorn, and let us just say, a Capricorn is the legit GOAT of the zodiac. Yes, the sign is represented by the mystical sea-goat — part fish, part goat — but they’re also the ones who will roll up their sleeves to get sh*t done. Ambitious, practical, and methodical, Capricorns are in it to win it, and, like the mountain goat, they won’t hesitate to climb mountains to get what they want and become The Greatest of All Time. Many, many Capricorn quotes exist that attest to this fact.

Ruled by the planet Saturn, Capricorns actually enjoy discipline and organization. They thrive when life is completed in an orderly fashion; chaos is not an option in the Capricorn’s playbook. Not surprisingly, Capricorns lean towards being more Type A personalities and prefer to take the reins of any project. Stubborn and tunnel-visioned, they don’t do well with playing second fiddle or taking orders from anyone (especially Mom). They are the planners in their friend group, the student who organizes study sessions, the director of the school plays. But that’s not to say Capricorns are all work and no fun. Caps are known for their intelligence and clever wit, and like the fish side of their symbol, they feel tons of feelings underneath their reserved demeanor. Loyal and helpful to a fault, these pioneering sea goats are inspiring to watch. No wonder we love Capricorns like Michelle Obama, Mary J. Blige, Kate Moss, Jim Carrey, Tony Robbins, Martin Luther King Jr., and Deepak Chopra.

If you’re interested in learning more about this hardworking zodiac sign, here are quotes about Capricorns (and quotes by Capricorns) that offer added insight.

Capricorn Quotes About the Sign

“I’m a Capricorn and I’m mad loyal — mad loyal! — and I will always look for the good in people.” — Jeannie Mai “Capricorns always have a clear objective.” — Unknown “Although Capricorns appear to be excessively serious, in reality, they’re actually not.” — Rahul Panchal “I’m a Capricorn, and they flower late.” — Marianne Faithfull “Capricorn is the sign of success.” — Mecca Woods “Capricorns like to stay in one place.” — Charles Nelson Reilly “I’m a typical Capricorn. I’m hardworking, loyal, sometimes stubborn, and I don’t believe in astrology.” — Jonah Peretti “A Capricorn’s confidence is usually misunderstood as arrogance.” — Unknown “Capricorns are exceptionally abiding friends and will be there for the people who mean the most to them, especially in moments of emotional distress.” — Alex Dimitrov and Dorothea Lasky “Everything has a solution, and Capricorn knows where to find one.” — Unknown “If you love a Capricorn, take care to tell Capricorn how you feel on a regular basis; this sign fears rejection and will open up slowly if not encouraged. If you are expressive, you will find Capricorn surprisingly passionate.” — K.C. Jones “Capricorns are intelligent and have great capacity for abstraction.” — Unknown “Capricorn: A night owl, she is usually serious, alone dreamer of great dreams. What ultimately makes her so fascinating and distinguished is her inborn courage, ambition, persistence, and capacity to make her fantasies real.” — Judith Bennett “Even at their most open, Capricorns will be pretty hard to fathom.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk “A Capricorn knows that if they fall, they’ll get up again.” — Unknown “Preferring to become friends first, the Capricorn lover likes to build a solid foundation in all areas of life. Capricorns know that love takes work and that it’s more than a feeling.” — Emmalee Russo “A relationship with a Capricorn is built around tangible, physical connection. Capricorn needs to spend quality time with their lover.” — Aliza Kelly for Cosmopolitan.com “I very seldom compromise. I am a Capricorn.” — Carolina Herrera “You’ll have to dig deep to get to the heart of Capricorn. It’s like buried treasure.” — Unknown “Capricorn is the mature, assertive daddy of the zodiac.” — Jake Register for Cosmopolitan.com “With an incredible drive and energy, the Capricorn Sun person wants to pursue a path of growth and purpose.” — Kelsey Branco “Never underestimate the power of a Capricorn for self-preservation.” — Linda Goodman “Everybody knows that Capricorns don’t believe in the horoscope!” — Officer Pete Malloy “A Capricorn always needs evidence.” — Unknown “It’s a good thing Capricorns are able to deal with crushing disappointment.” — Kyle Anderson “A Capricorn would rather struggle in silence than admit a weakness, and ask for help.” — Megan Scott “Capricorn: A night owl, she is usually serious, alone dreamer of great dreams. What ultimately makes her so fascinating and distinguished is her inborn courage, ambition, persistence, and capacity to make her fantasies real.” — Judith Bennett “It doesn’t matter if a Capricorn is not right because you won’t make him change his mind no matter what you do.” — Unknown “Capricorns take themselves very seriously and don’t love feeling vulnerable. Letting people in deeply is not something they do lightly, but once they do, they tend to be very loyal.” — Jessica Lanyadoo and T. Greenway, Astrology for Real Relationships “I’m not that much of a serious person. I’m a Capricorn. I just get on with it.” — FKA Twigs

Quotes By Capricorns That Epitomize the Sign