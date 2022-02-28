Designed For A Decade Of Adventure: This Car Seat Is A Must-Have For Any New Parent

Evenflo

It comes as no surprise to anyone that parenthood is an adventure. Between the sleepless nights, the energy spent literally chasing them once they learn to walk, and the truckloads of diapers, food, baby gear, and new clothes and shoes… the last thing you want is a recurring bill buckled into the backseat of your car (we’re talking about the car seat, not your baby) and yet another item to have to replace and learn how to work. Imagine, instead, a car seat that grows and changes right along with your child. A car seat that’s easy to install, secure, a cinch to clean, doesn’t hog all the space in your backseat, and gives you one less thing to worry about for up to 10 years.

Up To A Decade of Comfort

Great news, friend. We found the absolute perfect rear-facing car seat you’ll safely strap your baby into today, converts into forward facing harness mode as they grow, and transforms into the coolest booster your child can buckle themselves into on the way to elementary school. And guess what — it’s the same car seat.

The Evenflo EveryFit 4-In-1 Convertible Car Seat actually grows with your child, offering four modes of use over 10 years. It’s so simple to adjust the seat that you won’t even have to put down your superfruit smoothie because the 12-position headrest and harness straps require just one hand to adjust. It’s so adaptable that your child can stay safe and comfortable riding rear-facing beyond age two without needing to extend the seat. Up to a decade of adventure with one car seat. This isn’t a dream — it’s real life. And it’s going to save you both money and time, while giving you peace of mind.

Easier To Keep Clean Than Your Kiddo

Prepare yourself for spit up spewing everywhere, diapers leaking, crayons melting, and of course, the ubiquitous cereal O’s wedging themselves into every crevice of your kiddo’s car seat. Yeah, it’s gonna be a mess back there. You need a car seat that can be cleaned easily. We can’t promise you your kiddo will cooperate when you peel off their filthy clothes for bath time, but rest assured that the Evenflo EveryFit will never once throw a tantrum as you remove its machine-washable fabric, wipe down its two cup holders, and tidy up the removable snack tray to get it ready for the next sticky juice box onslaught that is 100% coming soon!

Real Time Help Installing With Video Chat

Whether this is your first rodeo or your fifth, installing a car seat can be… daunting. But can we agree that something so important shouldn’t be so complicated? Thankfully, Evenflo makes installation a breeze, thanks to their SureSafe™ Installation System. And, Evenflo’s ParentLink Service offers free face-to-face online support, letting you schedule video calls to get professional help with installation, converting the seat as your child grows up, and any other car seat questions you have.

Name me another parenting decision you can make today that will pay off for the next decade.

10 Years of Safety, 100 Years of Trust

You give up your sleep and, at times, your sanity to keep your baby safe at every stage of their life. The EveryFit 4-in-1 helps you do the same while your precious bundle is on the move from doctor checkups to grandparent visits. The EveryFit Convertible Car Seat meets or exceeds all applicable federal safety standards. It is structural integrity tested at energy levels approximately 2x the federal crash test standard, and it is side-impact tested, rollover tested, and temperature tested.

You’ve got enough to think about, raising a child today. Trust your instincts and know that for over a century parents have relied on Evenflo baby gear to successfully and safely raise their children, thanks to smart design and innovative technology that go together better than peanut butter and jelly. You’ll feel buttoned up knowing that your kiddo is safe and you are set with an awesome car seat for the next 10 years.

Evenflo designs essential products for infants and children that help real parents like you. Learn more about the Evenflo EveryFit 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat here.