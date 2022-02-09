Cardi B Makes Kulture’s Instagram Private After Abusive Messages

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

Rapper Cardi B makes daughter’s page private when shameful commenters flood Instagram with hurtful insults

When it comes to our kids, the world should keep these three words in mind: Momma. Don’t. Play. And when you’re a famous mom like Cardi B, that has to be especially true because man, folks try to “play” way too much.

The Grammy-award wining artist made that grim discovery for herself when she popped onto her daughter Kulture’s Instagram account and found it spammed with repulsive comments about the preschooler. In a since deleted thread on Twitter, Buzzfeed reports that she screen shot several nasty comments that included insults ranging from shaming Kulture’s weight to calling her a “mistake.”

“Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page,” she wrote, according to Complex.

“I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe ass weirdos,” she added.

Of course this isn’t the first time Cardi B had to put her foot down when it came to her kids. She and her husband, rapper Offset, have been criticized for everything from spoiling their daughter to their tumultuous relationship., but all in all, the mom of two isn’t here for the criticism. She once Tweeted that she had no shame about spoiling her kids, no matter what critics say.

When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner?My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated.If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids.Fuck I look like being fly ass fuck and my kid not https://t.co/8UaTLNSvbc — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 12, 2021

Though the Tweets with the screenshots have been removed, Cardi recently Tweeted on February 7 that she was “over-thinking” a lot when it comes to her kids.

I be thinking too much and too hard cause I don’t want my kids to ever get in situations that I got myself into. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 7, 2022

Cardi’s concerns are of course valid. In 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported a survey revealed that social media has had a profound impact on women’s self esteem.

“Thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse,” the researchers reportedly noted.

Even as recently and 2022, researchers revealed that the new “body types” cropping up are deeply impacting children and their confidence because they are such unrealistic standards to meet.

With a mom like Cardi doing the most to shield Kulture from the “hoe ass weirdos” who think it is ok to comment on a young child’s body, we’d guess that she won’t pay those horrible humans any mind as we watch her grow.