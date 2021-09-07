Cardi B And Offset Just Welcomed Their Baby Boy

Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B is officially a mom of two after welcoming her baby boy

Cardi B has welcomed her second baby, a boy, making her officially a mom of two! The rapper and her husband, Offset, shared the news in coordinated Instagram posts that revealed that their second baby together had arrived, but few other details.

Cardi’s post showed her and Offset snuggled together in her hospital bed, holding their new baby boy and gazing down at him lovingly. The camera doesn’t show the baby’s hidden face, but the looks on his parents’ faces say it all: They’re so in love with him already.

Cardi captioned the photo simply with the date he was born — “9/4/21” — and a dinosaur, blue heart, and teddy bear emoji.

Offset shared a post of his own to make the announcement to his followers. In his photo, he’s off on a hospital bed of his own, cuddling the new arrival while Cardi looks on. Honestly, it’s so pure and sweet. He looks like one proud dad.

In his caption, Offset wrote “Chapter 5,” probably referencing that this is his fifth child. He’s already father to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships. This is the second child that he and Cardi share — they welcomed their daughter, Kulture, 3 years ago.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a joint statement to reporters. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

They still haven’t revealed other details, like what the new baby boy’s name is, but it seems as though everyone is happy and healthy, and that’s all that matters at this point.

Cardi announced her second pregnancy back in June while performing with Migos, Offset’s group, at the BET Awards. After the group finished their song “Straightenin,” Cardi appeared onstage with them wearing a stunning Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, embroidered all over with crystals — except for the sheer panel over her belly that showed off her baby bump. She also dropped an Instagram post with the news, coordinated to go live at the same time as the performance.

“#2,” she wrote in the caption, along with a black heart emoji. She also tagged Offset.

Considering Cardi is already the undisputed queen of pregnancy announcements, we’re sure there will be more news coming about the new addition to her family. We can’t wait to learn more about her son — and, most importantly, see all the photos and videos of him and adorable Kulture. Congrats to Cardi and Offset!