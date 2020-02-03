Cardi B Jokes About Kulture ‘Making Some Rich Friends’ At Stormi’s Birthday Party

Cardi B/Instagram

Kulture was one of the VIP guests at Stormi’s bash

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott certainly know how to throw a party. StormiWorld, the seemingly now-annual bash, is a party of epic proportions thrown in honor of their daughter, Stormi. The star-studded celebration was the event to attend for kids of all ages — and that includes Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture.

Cardi posted a series of adorable videos of her daughter enjoying all “StormiWorld 2” had to offer, and her mom hilariously reminded her to keep those rich friend connections coming. “Kulture making some rich friends and eating all the foods at #stormiworld. Im so happy my baby enjoyed herself!” she captioned the post. “Happy Birthday beautiful Stormi! Keep glowing and growing.”

“StormiWorld 2 is better than 1,” was the message for partygoers, the theme inspired by her daddy’s Astroworld album and Houston, Texas festival. Kids of all ages enjoyed amusement rides, Stormi’s favorite movies, including Frozen and Trolls, and all of the treats fit for the tiny kings and queens they are. ICYMI, Stormi’s party was the bash of the year so far.

It was clear Kulture was here for the party. She can be seen riding a merry-go-round, getting balloons, running around outside the bash, and bouncing around in a tub full of balls. Her little smile lights up her face and she is clearly happy to have friends who throw such amazing parties.

Judging by a video her proud momma posted earlier in the month, she’s a big fan of Frozen, too. She captioned a video of little Kulture singing along to the Frozen 2 soundtrack, “After the after party somebody was waiting up for us. She said LISTEN TO MY VOCALS !!!Let me find out my baby finna be a star!”

Kulture may have friends in high places, but it’s clear by her fashion choices that she’s doing all right on her own. The singer posted an adorable pic of a Burberry-clad Kulture recently looking every bit the fashionista she’ll likely grow up to be.

In another Burberry moment, she captioned the video, “My babies …..Imma start dressing KK more girly soon. It just be hard cause it’s cold outside,” next to a video of Kulture and rapper/songwriter husband, Offset.

Luckily, Kulture has equally trendy friends in girls like Stormi, who always looks like she’s coming out of a fashion magazine at the tender age of two. The dynamic duo are sure to be the center of attention now and for many years in the future.