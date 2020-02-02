Kylie Jenner Threw Another Epic ‘StormiWorld’ Party For Stormi’s 2nd Birthday

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix, Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went all out for daughter Stormi Webster’s second birthday, hosting their annual ‘StormiWorld’ bash

Move over, Coachella; StormiWorld is the annual star-studded bash we can’t get enough of. For the second year in a row, reality star and makeup billionaire Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott invested a fortune to throw their only child another extravagant, theme park-inspired birthday bash. This year, the tot turned two, so it only made sense to dub the annual party “StormiWorld 2.”

“StormiWorld 2 is better than 1,” was the catchy slogan for the party inspired by her daddy’s Astroworld album and Houston, Texas festival. But, to make the experience more child-friendly, it included attractions themed after Stormi’s favorite movies, including Frozen and Trolls.

Guests included Stassie Karanikolaou, Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and Hailey Baldwin, as well as Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West and their eldest kids, North West, 6, and Saint West, 4; Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson, 21 months; and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, 3.

Upon arrival, guest were handed maps to guide them through the maze of attractions, carnival rides, and games (many featuring prizes adorned with Stormi’s head) as well as a StormiWorld-themed store and bar. But first, they walked through an enormous inflatable version of the toddler’s head, flanked by hosts holding balloons.

Guests appeared to have a blast at the no-expenses-sparred soirée, posing several photos and videos on social media.

Earlier in the day both Travis and Kylie posted tributes to their daughter, who they welcomed in 2018 after months of speculation.

“2 Is better than 1,” wrote the rapper in a poem-like message to his daughter, which included snaps of her throughout her two years of life. “2 might mean more to me than to u, 2 things I do to live thru you, 2 remember ever thing I do wit u, 2 words I say before I leave from u, Love u Dad.”

“And just like that she’s two,” wrote Kylie. “Happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo.”