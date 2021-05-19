‘Friends’ Cast Gets Emotional Reminiscing Before The Big Reunion

HBO Max/Youtube

The stars of Friends say they’re still like family as they get ready for a long-awaited reunion special

The moment Friends fans have been waiting for years is finally almost here! The hotly anticipated reunion special drops on HBO Max next week, and before its debut its six stars are looking back on their time on the beloved show.

People got an exclusive look at the special, and spoke to the actors about where they think their characters would be today. We won’t see those scenarios play out in the reunion — it’s an unscripted show — but anyone who’s watched the show will probably agree that their guesses sound pretty accurate.

Courtney Cox, who played the Type-A Monica, said she thinks her character would be the ultimate highly competitive mom always trying to outdo the others. “Whether it’s the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or something.” Her on-screen hubby Matthew Perry, meanwhile, guessed that Chandler Bing “would be a wonderful father. And a wonderful comedy writer.” Could he BE any more correct?

Matthew LeBlanc guessed that Joey “would have opened a chain of sandwich shops,” with Perry adding that Joey would have eaten all the sandwiches instead of selling them (which makes sense, because Joey doesn’t share food!) David Scwhimmer imagined that Ross would have gone broke investing in Joey’s shops, and otherwise would still be all about the dinosaurs and “playin’ with the bones.”

As for Phoebe, Lisa Kudrow said she’d be living with Mike in Connecticut, and would likely be “in charge of the arts program for the school,” their children attend. “And just … the advocate for her kids because they’re different like she was.” And hopefully those kids have a smelly cat or two.

And what happened to Rachel after she famously got off the plane? Jennifer Aniston says she’d still be living happily in New York City — presumably with Ross. “I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it’s sort of a small franchise,” she said.

In another adorable clip from the show shared on Cox’s Instagram, the six Friends recreate the trivia game they played on a beloved episode of the show (see “The One with the Embryos” for a refresher). Schwimmer asks how many pages Rachel’s famous break up letter was, with LeBlanc coming up with a partial answer: “18 pages!” he yells out, before Aniston chimes in with the rest: “Front and back!”

The six actors look like they’re having an absolute blast revisiting the roles that made them superstars, and it’s heartwarming to see them talk about how they’re all still super close to each other in real life. “Like family,” Aniston said. “I don’t have sisters, but it’s what I imagine sisters would be like.”

“We’re connected no matter what,” Kudrow agreed, with the guys also saying they still had supportive, sibling-like relationships after all these years. Kudrow said no matter how time passes between visits — People said that the reunion special is only the second time since 2004 that all six have been in the same room — they can always pick up right where they left off.

Fans will soon get to find out if they feel the same way about the show: the special drops on May 27.