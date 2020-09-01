Celebs Are Sharing Relatable AF Homeschooling Pics

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram and Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty

Celebrities are sharing their back-to-school pics and they’re adorably on point

As schools go back in session for the fall across the U.S., parents are sharing pictures of what learning is looking like for them for those who are distance learning. Some familiar faces are also getting in on the action and to say they are relatable would be an understatement.

Celebs like Pink, Max Greenfield, and Reese Witherspoon posted back-to-school pictures and things seem to be going just swimmingly. I think I speak for many parents trying to work from home while our kids learn from home when I say this is less than ideal and making it semi-successfully through one day feels like we deserve an Olympic gold medal.

Witherspoon’s son, Tennessee, seems to learn best when he’s hanging bat-style off various surfaces. Hey, if it works, it works.

It’s a bit more realistic than the picture she posted last week of them sitting in harmony together on a mess-free table, though it looks like a dream situation to me.

Pink shared an adorable pic of her son, Jameson, looking cute as ever. She also summed up this whole experience well because this isn’t easy for anyone, especially our kids. “Trying out this preschool thing remotely,” she wrote. “My heart breaks for these kids, and my heart also goes out to every parent and teacher right now trying to figure it all out. I’m grateful for community and for all of us trying to keep each other safe. In the words of my father, ‘this, too, shall pass.'”

Max Greenfield, who made us pee ourselves while homeschooling his kids in the spring, shared another cracker of his son, Ozzie, with what looks to be a pencil pouch showed over his face. Same kid, same.

Tamera Mowrey’s two kids, Aden and Ariah, had entirely different moods about the entire back-to-school experience. Aden is clearly over 2020 and who can blame him?

Chrissy Teigen shared a good tip for little ones, posting a pic of Luna with a Brain Quest book. Pro Tip: they come in flashcards too for long drives.

She also shared another picture in August of Luna in her homeschool room. Can she please come decorate all of our homes as we embark on this distance learning situation?

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe showed off her kids’ faces when she says, “time for #homeschool again …Anyone else?” It’s like looking in a mirror.

Things aren’t going to look quite the same for this year but it’s nice to know we’re not the only ones plowing through it. There will be tears and yelling and days we’ll want to give up but as Pink said, “This too shall pass.”