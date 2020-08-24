Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Luna & Miles’ Adorable Homeschool Set-Up

Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Chrissy Teigen is all moms trying to get excited about distance learning

This school year is definitely going to be like no other with millions of families grappling with a hybrid schedule or going fully remote. Your social media feeds are likely peppered with parents showing off their kids’ new e-learning space, and celeb moms are no different. Their setups might be a lot fancier, but moms like Chrissy Teigen are just like the rest of us — creating their own “classroom” in an attempt to get excited for this weird school year.

Soon-to-be mom-of-three Teigen tweeted adorable photos to show her followers the incredible homeschooling space she and husband John Legend have dedicated to their kids, Luna and Miles. “Everyone get ready for …. miss chrissy. pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!)” she said.

Everyone get ready for …. miss chrissy. pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!) pic.twitter.com/NIaMsh3cCH — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

I mean, look at this setup. It is literally a tiny classroom with views to boot.

Luna is looking comfy and ready to learn. Check out the dress-up rack and stacks of plain, wooden blocks — hours of creative fun right there.

The project, however, wasn’t without its obstacles. Teigen ordered a large paper roll holder that she says is way too big. She took to Twitter asking for “a welder or something to make it so it’s split into two rolls/two rolls.” She later tweeted that she got help, bless. We all know how it is to excitedly order something off Amazon only to be totally deflated when it arrives, either too gigantic for the space or nothing like the photos.

I bought this thing but I need a welder or something to make it so it’s split into two rolls/two rolls. Cut in half with a bottom put on the top half so it ends up being 2 rolls next to 2 rolls. Is there someone in LA who can do this who is currently up lol (its huge) pic.twitter.com/OArOSJlqhP — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Oh and this god forsaken thing I thought was smaller pic.twitter.com/tvGZtR7Xyi — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

These two have a set of real preschool cubbies and we can’t even stand how cute they are posing inside of them.

The whole thing is ridiculously beautiful.

Oh look at the soft rock cozy reading area! Ok just proud and excited pic.twitter.com/VRuwvei8hI — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Look at this book wall. *I* want this book wall for my grown-lady books.

Ok here is book wall! pic.twitter.com/OCgkaGP9Qh — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

She also mentions that Luna and Miles will have three other learning buddies who get to use their gorgeous school room, which makes sense, as it’s obviously big enough to house a real preschool class.

Just five! I’m honestly the most insecure person and won’t say I’m good at anything EXCEPT I’m really good with kids this age and im really good with patience and teaching. I love it a lot. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Teigen was very clear that although she set up a crazy-cute homeschool space, it won’t just be herself doing the teaching. “We are absolutely bringing in a professional but I’ve got cooking, john’s got music, grandma has…day drinking. It will be a great school year,” she writes.

We are absolutely bringing in a professional but I’ve got cooking, john’s got music, grandma has...day drinking. It will be a great school year — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Luna is clearly feeling it.

Best of luck to Chrissy on her homeschool venture. Though they might do it in way swankier spaces and with paid help, at the end of the day, celebs are moms too and only want the best for their remote learning littles.