Channing Tatum's Valentine's Day Plans With His Daughter Will Make You Swoon

Every year, the actor buys flowers for his 8-year-old daughter, Everly.

Channing Tatum for dad of the year.

In an interview promoting his new film “Dog,” the 41-year-old actor opened up about how he makes Valentine’s Day special for his 8-year-old daughter, Everly. “I definitely always get her flowers,” he told USA Today. “She loves roses and just flowers in general.”

Although he insists it’s “the normal Valentine’s Day stuff that dads do,” Tatum makes sure Everly feels special by spending quality time with her and working on fun art projects together.

“We do a thing called ‘Night Ninja’ where after bedtime every once in a while, I’ll sneak back into her room, ‘break her out’ of the house, go down to the barn and do art for exactly 37 minutes,” Tatum said. “And then we run back up and sneak her back into her room and go to sleep.”

Can anyone say cool dad?

Tatum frequently shares photos of his adventures with Everly on Instagram and even wrote a children’s book series inspired by their relationship, The One and Only Sparkella.

Everly is Tatum’s daughter with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. Co-parenting is of the utmost importance to the pair, who split in 2018 after nine years of marriage. (Tatum is now rumored to be dating Zoë Kravitz while Dewan is engaged to the father of her 1-year-old son Callum, Steve Kazee.)

“We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly,” the former couple said in a statement at the time of their separation, with Dewan adding in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar shortly after, “We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other.”