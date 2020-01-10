Take A Page From J.Lo. With 30+ Cheap Date Ideas That Prove Love Don’t Cost A Thing

Tim Foster/Unsplash

Turns out, date night with your partner is not just Netflix and chilling on the opposite side of the couch after bedtime. Spending quality time with your partner is important, especially if you’ve been busy juggling child care, work, and life in general. But not everyone has the time and money for regular elaborate dates. Sure, cozy movie nights are good every once in a while, but it also feels good to get out of the house for a bit. The good news is that a fun date doesn’t have to break the bank. Here are 31 cheap date ideas you’ll want to try this weekend.

Go to a coffeeshop that has board games. Take a walk in a local park. Check out which museums in your area have days with free admission and go. Attend a free outdoor concert and take a picnic. Go window shopping. Stroll around Costco and eat free samples. No, really. Find an art opening. See art and drink free wine. Attend a lecture at your local library or historical society. Block out an hour and give each other massages. Locate your local half-price sushi place and feast. Take a trip to the farmers’ market. See a matinee movie or a local (read: cheaper) theater production. Spend an afternoon volunteering together at your favorite charity. Depending on the season, go berry/apple picking. Visit a local public garden and learn about plants. Related: How To Cope If You’re Living In A Sexless Marriage Take a glass of wine outside and look at the stars. Go roller skating or ice skating. Browse flea markets or estate sales. Find a place that has decent happy hour specials and feast on cheap drinks and apps. Teach each other a skill or hobby. Put your portrait mode to use and take pictures of each other (everyone needs a social media profile pic!). If you live somewhere with public transportation, take it to the end of the line. Then get off, explore, and take it back home. Start your own book club. Take a yoga class for couples. Plan a scavenger hunt for each other, then do it. Make, and then compare, your travel bucket lists. Go to a real estate open house to take a look and have some free snacks. Have a bonfire and make s’mores. Find a local brewery or winery that does free tours (and ideally, free samples). Go to a 21+ arcade (or bar with arcade games). Attend an open mic night, either as performers or audience members.

