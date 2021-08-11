Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Just Went On An Anti-Vaccine Rant On Instagram

Bennett Raglin/Getty

We cannot possibly imagine how deeply Tom Hanks must be sighing at his son, Chet Hanks, right now

It’s no surprise that Tom Hanks, one of the most beloved and unproblematic stars ever to grace Hollywood, has one son who is… the opposite of that. Chet Hanks apparently saw how perfect his parents were, made an early call that he could never live up to them, and decided to go all the way in the other direction. From trashing hotel rooms to cultural appropriation to being accused of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend, there’s just been no shortage of drama in Chet’s life (seriously, the guy has a “Controversies” section on his Wikipedia page). And now, Chet is back on his bullshit — he just posted a video on Instagram where he goes on a truly obnoxious, anti-vaccine rant.

In the video, Chet seemed to be initially encouraging his followers to get vaccinated. But then, after yelling “Psyche!” like a deranged frat boy in 2003, he got to his real message.

“Bitch! If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! I never had COVID. Y’ain’t sticking me with that motherfucking needle! It’s the motherfucking flu. Get over it. If you’re sick, stay inside,” he said.

I mean, at least he’s asking people to stay home if they’re sick? That is… something.

This is all especially surprising and disturbing after both of Chet’s parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic. They were among the first celebrities to publicly announce their diagnosis, which happened while they were on location in Australia. Luckily, they both recovered after suffering from fairly mild symptoms — in updates to fans, they described feeling fatigued and achy for several days.

After they recovered and returned to the U.S., Hanks and Wilson became pretty outspoken proponents of masking, social distancing, and COVID vaccines, which makes sense, you know, since they actually survived COVID. If I’m sighing this deeply at Chet being an idiot, I cannot even imagine how the clean-cut, successful rest of the Hanks family is dealing with this latest dumb move.

Luckily, most people on the internet seem pretty over Chet and his nonsense.

you can either do what the doctors who have dedicated their lives to studying infectious diseases say to do or you can do what chet hanks says to do — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) August 10, 2021

The biggest campaign for vaccinations should be, “Do you really want to be like Chet Hanks?” Millions will get that 💉 https://t.co/CrZpiCV5nl — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@batttmattt) August 10, 2021

imagining the guy who decides not to get the vaccine bc chet hanks advised against it https://t.co/a64TEXs7SN — famous dognapper (@KrangTNelson) August 10, 2021

Do you think Colin Hanks ever looks at Chet Hanks and thinks “yeah, I’m totally the favorite”? — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) August 10, 2021

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson every time Chet Hanks speaks. pic.twitter.com/2z77r6JIPg — Austin (@AustinPlanet) August 10, 2021

Given the choice to take advice from Tom Hanks, or Chet Hanks… I mean, is that even a question? Tom, otherwise known as America’s Dad, says get vaccinated (and so do doctors and scientists and loads of smart and informed people). Just make the right choice here, please.