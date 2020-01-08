Chloë Sevigny Is Pregnant With Her First Child At 45

Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty

Actress Chloë Sevigny is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic

Actress Chloë Sevigny is starting off the new year with some pretty thrilling news — she’s pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic. She was spotted in NYC with him this week looking very happy and very bump-y.

Sevigny’s rep confirmed the happy news to People and while there’s no details on her due date, she definitely has a cute little bump going on already.

As all the pertinent details remain under-wraps, but it’s cool we at least know a celeb baby is on the way. Some celebs, like Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, keep the whole thing totally undercover until the little one arrives — and even then, not much is revealed. That’s totally their prerogative and we respect the heck out of it. But everyone loves seeing a cute baby, so we’ll take those updates if they’re given.

Sevigny might not be sharing tons of pregnancy and baby details yet, but in past interviews, she has hinted at wanting to have a child someday. In a 2018 interview with Who What Wear, the impossibly stylish actress talked about wanting to save certain pieces from her enviable wardrobe in case she has a daughter. “I have pieces that I wore over and over again in high school. My collection is vast and exhaustive and a little embarrassing,” she said. “Just all the pieces that I hold and think about what was happening when I was wearing them. The sense memory of that.”

There’s just a lot of sentimental stuff going on, pretty much. “I still have the shirt I wore in the movie Kids. I have the bunny ears I made for Gummo,” she shares. “I have all kinds of weird articles from different characters I’ve played, photoshoots, events. My Oscar dress. It’s embarrassing. I better have a daughter soon or I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

She also thinks that not having a child was keeping her looking more youthful (she’s currently 45). In 2016, Sevigny told W Magazine that yes, she moisturizes and takes care of herself, but also, not having a kid has possibly kept her looking a bit fresher. “I think it’s not having had a baby yet. Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, ‘Why do you still look so young?’ I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30’s, not in their 20’s. So I think, first and foremost, it’s that and genetics.”

Welp. I’m a mom and thinking that might check out, even if only acknowledging the perma bags under my eyes that I’ve had since I had a baby at the very youthful age of 25. Sigh.

Happily, it’s looking like 2020 will be a big year for adorable celebrity babies. Ashley Graham, Michelle Williams, Hope Solo, Anne Hathaway, and Jenna Dewan are all expecting little ones in the coming months, and we can’t wait to see them.

Here’s hoping that Sevigny decides to share photos of that sweet little one once they arrive and also, here’s to trying not to be too jealous of all the amazing clothes and accessories that child will definitely inherit one day.