Chrissy-Teigen-Shares-That-She’s-Getting-Her-Breast-Implants-Removed

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/getty

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to let her followers know that she’s having her breast implants removed

Chrissy Teigen is pretty open about her private life in a way that many famous folks are not. She took us along on her fertility journey, sharing details as she got pregnant and gave birth to her kids, Luna and Miles. She’s opened up about her mental health and body image. She’s frank about so many things and her latest share is one prompted by nosey folks on the internet who noticed a comment she made about having surgery. Because she’s a gracious woman who we really don’t deserve, she let the world in on the reason why — she’s having her breast implants removed.

“So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!” she writes.

She continues, “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good.”

These are all extremely relatable sentiments for any woman who has large breasts (*raises hand*) or has implants. What seems like a good idea years prior can suddenly feel like a nuisance as time goes on. It is completely understandable that Teigen is “over” her implants.

“I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.” I mean, where is the lie?

Teigen has kept busy at home under quarantine recently sharing Miles’ second birthday party that was held in the family’s backyard.

She’s also blessed us with some delicious-looking quarantine cooking inspo. Perfect timing since we don’t really have anything better to do than cook and eat.

Basically, Chrissy Teigen is a treasure for sharing her family, her food, and intimate life details that might help or inspire others. Can’t wait for her post-surgery updates and hopefully, it’s that she’s nothing but happy with her decision.