Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Miles’ 2nd Birthday, Quarantine-Style

Chrissy Teigen shared adorable photos from Mile’s second birthday while the family stays home amid COVID

It seems like just last week that model, cookbook author, social media clap-back queen, and mom Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her second child, Miles, with husband John Legend. Somehow, it’s been two years and the sweet family just celebrated his birthday while quarantined. In true Chrissy style, it was extremely adorable and photo-worthy, even if there was a pronounced lack of guests.

“Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life,” she captioned a photo of Miles sitting next to a chalkboard full of his two-year-old stats. “You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!”

According to the board, Miles is a fan of “cars, talking to Google, Elmo, getting suckers, movies.” He doesn’t like his “new bearded dragon” (“yet”) and like any toddler with taste, he’s very much feeling the music from Frozen 2. He has 19 teeth and stands 34 inches tall. Sounds like the little guy is growing up beautifully, and Teigen and Legend couldn’t wait to celebrate him.

Using a hilarious quote from The Office, Teigen posted a photo of Miles in his cute little jeans.

She also shared shots of Mile’s gorgeous birthday rainbow balloons. I’m pretty jealous of this display, TBH. Taking notes for my 39th later this year.

Teigen and Legend brought in some reptiles for big sister Luna and the birthday boy to meet up close. Looks like Teigen’s apparently very brave mom got in on the reptile-holding fun along with Legend, who cuddled a snake. No thank you on both fronts, but what cool parents to lean into their son’s interests.

His cake had a car theme and it’s clear Miles approved.

All in all, the family had a blast and looks as tired as any set of parents who just oversaw a toddler birthday party.

As quarantine stretches on for who knows how long, parents are getting creative with birthday parties and celebrations that don’t involve a pack of kids, but still properly celebrate the big occasion. Finding ways to make our little ones feel special when there are a so many limitations is tough, but a parent’s love knows no bounds. It’s sweet to see Miles still enjoying his birthday, even if the crew of party people was a small one.