Chrissy Teigen Is All Of Us Who Can’t Stop Buying Sh*t Online

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen shared the hilarious video of herself as Mrs. Claus

The holidays are a time to reflect on all the year has offered. It’s a time to be grateful for what we have, and for most of us the ability to buy useless shit online comes in at the top of the list. No one knows this more than our fav, Chrissy Teigen, who took to social media to show off her latest purchase.

“I can’t stop buying shit online,” Teigen says on the video posted to Instagram. In it, Teigen is dressed up as an old, semi-confused Mrs. Santa Claus. “Has anyone seen my husband?” she says in an old lady voice. “I think he’s gallivanting around the streets,” husband John Legend responds, following her around their living room. “He’s probably cheating on me!” Teigen says, shaking her head.

Legend continues: “A lot of ho-ho-ho-in’!” to which Teigen mutters, “Oh damn,” before wandering off in her Mrs. Claus get-up. The outfit comes complete with an old lady wig, Santa hat, and wire-rimmed glasses which completely transform the mom-of-two into Santa’s better half.

It’s hard to say if Teigen bought this ensemble whilst knee-deep in some spiked eggnog or was just perusing Amazon like most of us and thought to herself, “I must have this.” Boxes routinely show up at my house and opening them is often as much of a surprise to me as they are to my husband, who wasn’t aware of said purchase. I’ve defended everything from a shower curtain featuring Jeff Goldblum riding a cat to a cat butt tissue holder, both of which I most definitely had to have when I ordered them, much like Teigen most definitely needed to be dressed as Mrs. Claus.

The model and chef has been sharing a lot of holiday fun with fans this season, including a sweet video of Santa surprising the kids by running through their back yard, captioning the video, “Merry Christmas to you and yours.”

The family spent part of the holidays in Jackson Hole and Teigen was quick to share her gratitude and appreciation for the time away. “Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so fucking much,” she said in part next to a sweet pic of her and daughter, Luna, snuggling on the couch. “I feel like a new person.”

Here’s to time spent with family and friends, and to online shopping to our heart’s content whether we need this shit or not.