Chrissy Teigen Posts A Photo In The Bath With Her Kids And Is Met With Positivity!

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen shares adorable pic of herself in the tub with her kids and the trolls are nowhere to be found

In what can only be termed a Christmas miracle, model, mom, cookbook author, and social media queen Chrissy Teigen was able to post a photo of herself in the tub with her kids and no one’s attacking her for it. I mean, after all, she normally can’t even show a little cleavage with her kids near her without the internet troll collective losing its damn mind. But this time, the spirit of the season must have been shining bright, because the comments on the sweet snap are pretty much free of any nastiness. God bless America.

Teigen left the photo caption-free, only putting a couple of cute emojis where words would usually be. That’s appropriate, because this precious pic really does speak for itself.

A serene momma in a warm bath with her two gorgeous babies, who appear to be serene as well (for probably about 10 seconds, but the image makes it look like perfection) and no one telling her she’s “disgusting” for being naked with her kids. Honestly, it gets no better in the celebrity social media landscape where people often feel free to be terrible to complete strangers simply because they’re famous. Not today, Satan.

And can we note that this time, Teigen is in the photo? Husband John Legend must have been paying attention to her most recent passive-aggressive post about how she never appears in any family photos because she’s always the one taking them.

It wasn’t the first time she had to do it, BTW.

We’re guessing that Teigen was probably bracing herself for the typical onslaught of insults and insinuations, and we give her massive amounts of credit for continuing to share these moments without giving a single eff what the judgy folks of the internet think. Some celebs (very understandably) make the choice to pause or totally cease posting photos of their kids due to awful trolls (see Pink earlier this year) and some just don’t show their kids’ faces much, or at all (Blake Lively/Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Bell/Dax Shepherd, Channing Tatum/Jenna Dewan to name a few). And that’s because the internet can be a dark and scary place where people see joy and feel the need to kill it.

But not this time, and we’re sure Teigen is grateful for the reprieve. Maybe this isn’t a Christmas fluke and folks are finally waking up to the fact that they don’t have to insult celebrities (or anyone) on the internet for posting innocent and sweet photos with their kids. Let’s hope it lasts through 2020 and beyond.