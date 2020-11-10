Chrissy Teigen Shows How Luna Is Honoring Her Brother Jack

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has Jack’s ashes at home with her now and Luna has her own way of spending time with her little brother

Chrissy Teigen shared a very personal, very sweet video on social media showing her late son Jack’s ashes and her daughter Luna’s precious response to them.

Teigen shared two videos, one showing a gift her daughter, four, left for Jack and another of her talking to him. They are equal parts heartbreaking and wonderful to watch. “im just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way,” Teigen wrote. “I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.”

In the video, Teigen showed a thoughtful tribute Luna left for Jack on top of the ashes, as well as a clip of her speaking to the ashes. Jack, Teigen and husband John Legend’s third child, was stillborn in late September.

“This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” Teigen says in her first Instagram video, filming the box containing Jack’s ashes next to a teddy bear. “We just got baby Jack’s ashes back, so they’re in here for now with some blessed holy Thai string.”

She explained it was her daughter that brought the stuffed animal to Jack. “Luna put a little therapy bear around him, and the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty,” Teigen continued. “I can’t… I don’t know, she’s amazing.”

In the second video, Luna sits next to Jack’s ashes and introduces herself. “I’m Luna. How you doing today?” she can be heard saying.

Teigen has been selflessly open about her pregnancy loss. She shared pictures from the hospital on the day it happened and penned an emotionally raw article weeks later describing what the couple endured. Teigen described the medical situation that led to the loss of their child after a partial placenta abruption wouldn’t heal and led to intense bleeding.

“Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning,” she writes. “I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again,” she wrote in part.

She also shared how much having Luna and Miles around in the days and weeks after Jack passed meant to her healing. “I find myself randomly crying, thinking about how happy I am to have two insanely wonderful little toddlers who fill this house with love. I smother them with love while they ‘Moooooooom!!!!!’ me. I don’t care,” she wrote.

It looks like little Luna is still taking care of her mama.