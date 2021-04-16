Chrissy Teigen Has Returned To Twitter 23 Days After Leaving

John Shearer/Getty and Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Chrissy Teigen makes her triumphant return to Twitter after a 23-day absence

Twenty-three days ago, our social media feeds got a little less interesting because model, mom, and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen decided it was time to leave Twitter. Luckily, she’s changed her mind after a bit of a break and has now returned.

“turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” she wrote.

turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

In a new tweet she adds, “I choose to take the bad with the good!!” which is presumably a nod to the fact that she’s largely beloved on the platform but of course, has her fair share of trolls that would make anyone want to hide.

I choose to take the bad with the good!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

Teigen left Twitter just over three weeks ago telling fans that the platform “no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

She told her following that the struggle in trying to make people happy was too much. “My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

She cited abuse she’s taken from trolls as a reason for taking a step back. “I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter,” she pleaded. “No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”

Thankfully, it seems the break was what she needed before returning to her trademark wit and silliness. In her absence, Teigen tells fans she’s “spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”

I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles https://t.co/bohbiIkGi4 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

In her time away, we weren’t completely without our daily dose of Chrissy. Husband John Legend took to his own account to provide a little update straight from the woman herself.

Chrissy would like me to tweet that if you were already prone to needing attention, you will absolutely experience extreme vaccine side effects — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 10, 2021

He also added that she was missing everyone, a fact made clear by her recent return.

In her time away, Teigen continued to share photos on Instagram and it looks like her family enjoyed some nice vacation time together including a “yes day” with their kids, Luna and Miles.

Little Luna just celebrated her 5th birthday while the family was traveling and she’s literally the cutest thing ever.

While it’s great to see Chrissy relax without the burden of fighting off Twitter trolls, it’s also nice to have her back where she belongs — putting jerks in their place and making us laugh our butts off.