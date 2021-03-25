This Is Not A Drill: Chrissy Teigen Has Quit Twitter

BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty

Chrissy Teigen has officially said farewell to the app she joined in May 2009

Chrissy Teigen has been a social media mainstay for what feels like lifetimes in internet years, but all good things must eventually come to an end. Teigen just announced she’s stepping away from Twitter after more than a decade of entertaining the masses, getting candid about how she came to her decision before deactivating her account.

Teigen opened up in a thread of tweets on Wednesday night, sharing that she’s now a “different human” than she was when she first joined the app. She wrote, “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.”

Here's what Chrissy Teigen posted on Twitter before her account went dark. https://t.co/MB1WCVMios pic.twitter.com/cLAZOdo7wI — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) March 25, 2021

“But it’s time for me to say goodbye,” she continued. “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

It seems Teigen had grown increasingly sensitive to her followers’ perceptions of her, with the cookbook author adding, “My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

We should all have more empathy and fight to stop online bullying. Farewell @chrissyteigen—may you channel you ever positive energy in the real world. You are one of the best. pic.twitter.com/Vl6qTZN6QS — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 25, 2021

“I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter,” she told her millions of followers. “No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised,” she wrote, noting that she hasn’t learned how to “block out the negativity” she receives on the app.

“I’m just a sensitive sh*t, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am!” she wrote. “But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.” She ended her thread with a singular “<3” before deactivating her account.

It’s unclear whether the mom of two will continue posting on Instagram, where she frequently shares behind-the-scenes family photos and information about her upcoming projects. In recent months, Teigen has been open about the ‘brutal, exhausting’ grieving process after she lost her pregnancy with son, Jack, last fall. She has also come under fire for the content of her posts, including recent tone-deaf tweets about $13,000 bottles of wine during one of the worst economic crises in U.S. history. Teigen’s absence also means President Joe Biden is losing one very famous Twitter follow, but he can still keep up with Lady Gaga and Mariska Hargitay when he needs some celebrity news in his life.