Christina Ricci Welcomes First Baby With New Husband

Christina Ricci announces the birth of her daughter Cleopatra

If you are an ~elder~ millennial, you basically grew up with Christina Ricci. You probably know her best from the Addams Family films, Casper, Now and Then (I could go on…). So when your old friend Ricci announces she just had a child, it’s a big deal. Actually, 2021 was an eventful year for the actress who not only just welcomed a daughter with her husband Mark Hampton, but they just got married in October! Congrats all around!

Ricci welcomed her second child with her celebrity hairstylist hubby Mark Hampton, who broke the news on Instagram with an adorable photo of baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton (an iconic name, tbh), writing, “My heart has exploded. [Christina Ricci] and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we’re all resting after such an eventful morning…welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.”

Ricci’s new husband Hampton has been pretty cute on Instagram for the last twenty four hours, sharing baby TikToks and dance videos from Staying Alive and writing, “Me tomorrow morning after doing f*ck all but getting a baby in my arms.”

He later shared an Instagram Story post, writing, “What a truly emotional morning, never cried as much.”

Ricci’s entire pregnancy and relationship with Hampton has come as a bit of a surprise to most.

Ricci revealed she was expecting in August 2021, sharing a sonogram picture with the caption, “Life keeps getting better.” Many wondered who the mysterious Hampton was that Ricci tagged in the baby announcement and Ricci didn’t provide too much intel on that topic either other than writing one glowing birthday post in July where Ricci called him her “favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good.”

A few months after the baby announcement, the couple got married.

“Mr. and Mrs.” Ricci captioned her low-key wedding post on October 9, 2021.

Ricci is already a mom to 7-year-old son, Freddie, whom she shares with her ex-husband James Heerdegen, who she filed for divorce from in July 2020 after a domestic violence incident. They split after nearly seven years together.

Despite Ricci’s privately held pregnancy, her daughter Cleo is already a bit of a social media star.

After announcing the pregnancy, Ricci and her baby bump made their high-fashion debut in an ad for Marc Jacobs.

Ricci has been rocking all sorts of bump fashion these last few months as she does press for her new Showtime drama Yellowjackets.

Congratulations to Ricci and Hampton, baby Cleo, and big brother Freddie!