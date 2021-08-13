Christina Ricci Shares First Bump Photo After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Jemal Countess/Getty

Is Christina Ricci already the most adorable pregnant celeb of 2021?

What’s not to love about Christina Ricci? The highly-underrated star has delivered us such cinematic gifts as The Addams Family, Casper, and, my personal favorite and an enduring classic for the ages, Now and Then. Currently, the actor is expecting her second child, and to absolutely no one’s surprise, she’s already an adorable, glowing mom-to-be.

It’s only been a few days since Ricci made her surprise pregnancy announcement on Instagram, but this week, she took to her stories to gift us the first public photo of her already-adorable little baby bump.

Dressed in a Calvin Klein sports bra and a gray, lacy thong, she snapped the close up pic of her bump and dropped it, without comment. It’s OK — it speaks for itself. Ricci must be enjoying this pregnancy, because she is looking amazing.

This is the first bump pic she’s shared. In fact, it’s the first pic she’s shared at all since announcing her pregnancy on Wednesday by posting a photo of an ultrasound to Instagram. In the caption, Ricci wrote, “Life keeps getting better,” alongside a bunch of black heart and celebration emojis. She also tagged her boyfriend, celebrity stylist Mark Hampton, with another black heart.

Hampton also shared the announcement on his own page, using the same caption — “Life Keeps getting better!!!” — but opting for red hearts instead of black ones. What can we say? You can take the girl out of Wednesday Addams, but you can never take Wednesday Addams out of the girl.

It’s good to see that things are going so well for Ricci, who has had a couple of road bumps in the last few years. Last year, she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, James Heerdegen. The couple got married in 2013, and they share a 7-year-old son, Freddie. Ricci even had fans guessing if Heerdegen was the father of her second baby — she originally posted her pregnancy announcement without tagging Hampton. But eagle-eyed fans should have seen a clue when Ricci posted a birthday message to Hampton last month.

“Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair,” she wrote. “Favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good… I love you… this next year is going to be the best one yet.”

It certainly does seem like it’s going to be a great year for the couple. Congratulations to both of them!