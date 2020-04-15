93-Year-Old Woman Who Went Viral Asking For Beer Got 150 Cans

CBS Pittsburgh

A 93-year-old woman asked for more beer in quarantine, and Coors delivered in a big way

Good times are brewing for 93-year-old Olive Veronesi, who went viral on Monday when a photo circulated of her holding a Coors Light and a dry erase board that read, “I need more beer!” The clearly fun-loving Pennsylvania woman had been following social distancing guidelines when she ran into a hitch: her beer reserves had run too low.

Since desperate times call for desperate measures, she took her message to social media. And it didn’t take long for the snapshot of herself staring out from behind her glass door racked up tens of thousands of likes and shares — ultimately getting the attention of Veronesi’s preferred brand of pilsner.

“When we saw Olive’s message, we knew we had to jump at the chance to not only connect with someone who brought a smile to our faces during this pandemic, but also gave us a special opportunity to stay thanks for being a Coors Light fan,” a Molson Coors spokesman told USA Today.

So, that’s precisely what they did. And, boy, did they follow through, gifting Veronesi with 150 cans of Coors Light. If you ask her, it couldn’t have come at a better time. “I was on my last 12 cans,” she told Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA TV, adding, “I have a beer every night. You know what? Beer has vitamins in it. It’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it.”

And hey, she isn’t wrong. According to U.S. & World News Report Health, a nice cold brew boasts a 90 percent water content and contains trace amounts of nutrients like calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, zinc, copper, manganese, selenium, fluoride, and silicon. Other possible health benefits of beer (in moderation) include a possible decreased risk of osteoporosis, lower cholesterol, and a boost in cognitive acuity.

How could Coors argue with that logic? They couldn’t. Confirmed Mark Linder of Molson Coors, “My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer, and drove up, and made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors Light a day.” And per the spokesperson, the Veronesis “have a standing offer for more Coors Light whenever they’re ready for a restock.”

Accordingly, the 93-year-old wasted no time cracking open a fresh can of suds — right on the front porch, no less. Opening the first of her ten brand-new packs of beer, she took a gulp and declared, “That tastes pretty good.”