Courteney Cox Crushed Jennifer Aniston In A Hilarious Game Of Pool

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston document their game of pool in hilarious Instagram video

Since the entire world feels like one never-ending dumpster fire lately, we need every bit of cheer and lightness we can get. That’s why we’re grateful that Friends cast mates and real-life BFFs Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox shared a hilarious video from a recent hang session so we can all laugh for a minute about how absolutely terrible Aniston is at the game of pool. Honestly ladies, bless you for blessing us.

“Friends shouldn’t let Friends play pool (especially when they suck,)” Aniston captioned the video in which she totally whiffs a number of shots and even sends the cue ball into a pocket at one point.

The video begins with Cox sinking several shots as the song “My Shot” from Hamilton plays in the background. Then, there’s a literal record scratch before the footage shifts to Aniston missing one shot after another. Cox shared the video on her Instagram account too with the caption, “I may have had a good night… but could my friend BE any cuter?”

No. No she could not. It’s simply delightful in these trying times to see our favorite Friends hanging out and enjoying each other’s company. So much so that we’re extremely bummed that the coronavirus pandemic has meant a delay in our promised and much-anticipated Friends reunion special with fellow cast mates David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc.

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” Aniston told Deadline earlier this month. “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

But fear not — the plans are still in place and Aniston promises fans will be rewarded eventually. “It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”

We hope that’s a promise because I don’t think us elder millennials could handle a Friends-less universe.