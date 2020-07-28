‘Friends’ Stars Reunite With Message About Registering To Vote

Lisa Kudrow/Instagram

They’ll be there for us — to remind us the importance of getting out the vote

Our favorite Friends Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay (aka, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow) have a message that every American needs to hear — freaking VOTE. Or at least start by making sure you’re registered to vote. In an election year this bonkers that will almost certainly lead to tons of people wanting to vote by mail, it’s super important to have all ducks in a row well in advance of Election Day to make sure nothing stops us from casting that ballot.

Kudrow took to her Instagram page with the message, “Friends don’t let friends skip elections. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration.” Of course, that message came alongside a photo for the ages — our three favorite 1990s New York City ladies together again.

Cox shared a video version of the cute photo with a similar message. I honestly had no idea how badly I needed to see Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel just hanging out together like in the old days before everything was awful and terrifying.

Before coming together to encourage fans to register to vote, Cox and Aniston shared the story of a mutual friend who became very sick from COVID along with a photo of themselves all masked up.

Aniston begged folks to just #wearadamnmask. “Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages,” she urged.

I’m loving seeing these ladies using their huge platforms to advance causes like wearing a face mask during a pandemic and getting out the vote in what can certainly be called the most important election of our lifetimes. Please keep the fun photos and crucial PSAs coming.