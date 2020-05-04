Risk Of COVID-19 Exposure Up 40% In Georgia After State Reopens

OLIVIER DOULIERY/Getty

Georgia, one of the first states to reopen the economy, has seen in overwhelming increase in the risk of exposure to COVID-19

Nearly two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, people around the country are getting restless. However, reopening the economy and relaxing social distancing guidelines before adequate testing and contact tracing is in place will have a detrimental effect on the wellbeing of the country — and the state of Georgia may be early evidence of that. While the majority of states were still enforcing recommended social distancing guidelines, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp opted to reopen the economy sooner rather than later. And, according to new reports, it has made the state’s residents increasingly vulnerable to the highly infectious and deadly virus.

Kemp reopened gyms, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, barbers/hair salons, nail salons and massage studios on April 24. Then, on April 27 he added restaurants, movie theaters and private social clubs. On May 1 he opted to abandon the state’s shelter-in-place order nearly two weeks early. As a result, the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for residents has gone up every day since the state began the reopening process.

The COVID-19 incidence rate (IR) is calculated as the number of infections per 100,000 people. Three days prior to Kemp reopening the economy, the state’s incidence rate of 180.7 ranked 16th worst state in the country for risk of exposure. Five days later it soared to 211.5 — over a 30 percent increase. From two days before reopening (April 21) to May 2, the IR increased from 180.7 to 256.8 — a whopping 42 percent increase. This implies that citizens of the state are at an increasingly higher risk of contracting the virus compared to before reopening.

Additionally, according to a Trump administration model obtained by the New York Times the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the week ahead are expected to surge from 2,000 per day to up to 3,000 deaths each day by June 1. The internal document featured projections based on modeling from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

“There remains a large number of counties whose burden continues to grow,” warns the CDC in the document.

Breaking News: The Trump administration is privately projecting that daily coronavirus deaths in the U.S. will nearly double by June 1, even as it presses states to reopen https://t.co/MgwErASyLo https://t.co/9jniY4SkSs — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 4, 2020

However, the White House Coronavirus Task Force denies ever having seen it.

“This is not a White House document nor has it been presented to the Coronavirus Task Force or gone through interagency vetting. This data is not reflective of any of the modeling done by the task force or data that the task force has analyzed,” Deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere told the NYT.

“The President’s phased guidelines to open up America again are a scientific driven approach that the top health and infectious disease experts in the federal government agreed with. The health of the American people remains President Trump’s top priority and that will continue as we monitor the efforts by states to ease restrictions.”