Covid Summer: How to Deal When We’ve Got the Shot and Our Kids Do Not

Things are finally looking a little brighter as vaccines are being made available to more and more adults. But what about the kids? How does a 50% vaccinated family handle summer this year? Can parents still bring home the virus to their children? Can we have other vaccinated people over to our house? Does the age of our kid put them at higher or lower risk. These questions and many more will be answered as we sit down with a panel of experts for the latest updates on family COVID safety.

Register for our virtual live event here: