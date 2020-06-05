Cyclist Attacks Child Posting BLM Posters On Maryland Trail

Victor Stoddard/Twitter

A few days ago, a cyclist attacked three people putting up Black Lives Matter posters, and the incident was caught on camera

On June 2, Maryland Police took to Twitter for assistance in helping identity a cyclist who attacked three people, including a child, for putting up posters in support of Black Lives Matter. The incident happened on the Capital Crescent Trail near Dalecarlia Tunnel in Bethesda, Maryland; and the tweet included several photos of the man, who is wearing a bright orange helmet and sunglasses.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

The video of the assault, which seems to have been uploaded anonymously, shows the man turning around after a woman told him, “Leave me alone!” He then silently charged at a child, and as he comes closer to the child, the woman yelled, “Do not touch her! Do not touch her! She has nothing. Do not touch her!” Another male voice added “leave her alone!” but the cyclist continued to grab the child by the arm, ripping something she was holding from her hands, while both the woman and man (presumably filming) pleaded with him to get away from the girl.

They were putting up signs to commemorate the death of George Floyd. He wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020

“This got out of hand,” the man filming stated, as the cyclist wordlessly grabbed his bike and then started charging at the man holding the phone. The video ends after the cyclist knocks the phone out of the victim’s hand.

At the time of publication, the video has been viewed almost 25 million times and shared by thousands. Even Attorney General of Maryland Brian Fosh posted the video on his Twitter, asking the public to notify him if they recognize the cyclist. “If anyone can identify this man, please let me know (410-576-6300) and contact Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy,” Fosh tweeted. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also retweeted Fosh and asked Twitter to help the Maryland police identify the suspect.

If anyone can identify this man, please let me know (410-576-6300) and contact Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy. https://t.co/Y2pO51MHJD — Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) June 4, 2020