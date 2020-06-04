Many Businesses Are Speaking Up––And Donating Money–– In Support Of Black Lives Matter

We’re feeling so many difficult emotions when we turn on the news right now: outrage, overwhelm, helplessness, and like the world is full of so much hate and discontent that we wonder if there is ever going to be light again.
Watching an innocent black man die under the knee of a police officer has put the Black Lives Matter movement front and center, and it’s clear that many people (whose lives aren’t in danger) still don’t understand the purpose and importance of this message.
All of this is happening during a global pandemic and it feels like we are literally living in a real life nightmare.
The natural reaction to have, when the world is the state that it’s in, is to do something. And we all want to do something that will help, make a difference, have meaning, and make America finally wake up and take real notice of the pervasive racism, killings, and police brutality, and fucking take a stand to make changes that should have happened an embarrassingly long time ago.
Simply speaking out isn’t enough.
Many businesses, big and small, are speaking up to say #blacklivesmatter. They are firm in their stance. It’s important to be aware of performative allyship, of course, but we would like to show solidarity and support to a few (of the many) brands taking a public stand on white supremacy and police brutality in America.
Beauty Bakerie
Beauty Bakerie is a cruelty-free, Black-owned cosmetics company, and was voted Best of Beauty by Allure in 2019. The company has shared with their readers ways to get justice for George Floyd. Please follow and support them.
#Repost @cakeandcashmere • You often mention how good it feels to shop brands that care. Let me tell you how good it feels to have created a brand that has customers and supporters that care; that will support and stand behind any movement I’m involved in because they understand my mission. I am proud to serve the Sweet Life community. It warms my heart to see that you care about things beyond beauty. For the last few days I’ve shared instructions in our stories on how to get justice for George Floyd. You can swipe up in my or @beautybakeriemakeup stories or view our highlight titled “GEORGE”. . I know it’s tiring, but we can’t be more out of breath than George was while laying on the ground, under a car exhaust, with his hands behind his back and 3 men (500lbs) on top of him with one of those men blocking his airway. We can’t ever tire of doing what is right. . With that, join me in calling the DA and asking him to bring charges against anyone who restricted George’s right to BREATHE… Some of my favorite Sweethearts are in USA, Canada, Dubai, UK, Ghana, South Africa, Germany, Singapore…so please join us and dial 1+ (612) 324-4499 Thank you!🤎
Farmgirl Flowers
Farmgirl Flowers has the most stunning flower arrangements and wreaths. They deliver to the lower 48 states and the company is committed to being the very best in the industry when it comes to their customers and employees. Earlier this week, they posted a precious photo of George Floyd with his mother, writing, “My soul hurts. I know a lot of yours do too. And there’s nothing to say to make it better, but for now that feels right because we shouldn’t feel better right now. Instead, we should be feeling this pain and be acting on it. So that’s what we’re working on.”
I can’t post pictures of flowers or a tutorial video right now. I tried to last tonight but my entire being wouldn’t allow me to. @shaunking shared this photo, and this is the only thing that feels right to me to post – baby #georgefloyd in his mother’s arms. It’s a beautiful photo of a precious moment between a mother and her child, and looking at it I can’t help but genuinely hope that those who have passed cannot see what’s going on here because if they can, I can’t imagine the pain she felt watching her son be murdered. Black men, women, and children are dying and our cities are literally burning in response. Not the other way around. #blacklivesmatter. And if you’re someone who proclaims defiantly that “all lives matter” you are missing the point. The fabric of our society was woven to systematically uphold and perpetuate racism – it literally insists that some lives matter more than others. And, as the murder of George Floyd and too many others from the black community proves out, some matter so little that they can be ended. My soul hurts. I know a lot of yours do too. And there’s nothing to say to make it better, but for now that feels right because we shouldn’t feel better right now. Instead, we should be feeling this pain and be acting on it. So that’s what we’re working on. I’ll be honest. As a white business owner it feels easy to say the wrong thing right now. But what feels more wrong is to say nothing. I’m going to keep talking knowing that I may make some missteps but also knowing I’ll learn from those. Being an ally, or rather beginning to learn to be an ally, doesn’t mean being perfect. But it does mean taking action where I wasn’t before, and speaking out in times when I would have previously been silent. As usual, one of the most powerful ways I’m grateful to be able to help effect change at Farmgirl is by voting with our dollars. We’re working on that and will share soon. In the meantime, we’ve shared more resources for ways to take action now. If you can make a phone call, send a letter or donate now is the time to do it, and most importantly, keep doing it. Check out our stories and please share your resources with us too.
Glossier
Glossier, the popular makeup and skincare line, took to Instagram to announce they would be donating $500K to organizations fighting for racial justice. They are also giving another $500K of grants to Black-owned beauty businesses and are inspiring their audience with ways they can help in their Instagram stories.
Netflix
We’ve all been spending a lot of time in front of Netflix since the quarantine began and Netflix realizes how many eyes are on them. They posted on their Instagram that it is their “duty to speak up.”
Disney
A household name, Disney took a stand earlier this week, posting on their Instagram “We must unite and speak out.”
Bombas
For every pair of socks purchased, the sock company Bombas donates one pair of socks to a person experiencing homelessness. They pledged to continue to donate to their Giving Partners, saying, “We support these organizations year round. We encourage you to do so as well. In addition, we are committing to support with monetary donations. More to follow soon on how much will be donated and when. #BlackLivesMatter”
Because of systemic inequality and racism, Black people make up 40% of the homeless population compared with just 13% of the general population. Today, we're highlighting some of our Giving Partners that combat racial injustice as a root cause of homelessness. We support these organizations year round. We encourage you to do so as well. In addition, we are committing to support with monetary donations. More to follow soon on how much will be donated and when. #BlackLivesMatter
Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon went off the air on Monday, June 1st for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time the officer’s knee was on George Floyd’s neck. During that time, their screen was orange with this empowering message to all children:
The Mars Cheese Castle
The Mars Cheese Castle is a locally-owned cheese factory and bakery located in Wisconsin. Since showing their support for #blacklivesmatter, they have received death threats. You can support them by placing an online order or sharing with friends.
Sesame Street
Many of us grew up watching Sesame Street. It gave us a safe place and made us feel included, even if we weren’t getting that from our home or community. On Monday, the brand posted these comforting words:
Etsy
Etsy has been giving small businesses a platform for over a decade and announced on Monday via Instagram they will be donating “$500,000 to Borealis Philanthropy’s Black-Led Movement Fund, in addition to matching employee donations. We encourage our community to join us in supporting organizations that are leading the fight for change.”
To the communities across the US who are voicing their anguish, anger, and deep frustration with systems that oppress and devalue Black lives, we stand in solidarity with you. The past days and weeks have, once again, shone a spotlight on the tremendous injustices in our society. Etsy is built on a belief that communities have the power to change the status quo. We believe that it’s critical to provide support to organizations working tirelessly for criminal justice reform and those that assist Black-led institutions. That’s why today we are announcing donations of $500,000 to Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) and $500,000 to Borealis Philanthropy's Black-Led Movement Fund, in addition to matching employee donations. We encourage our community to join us in supporting organizations that are leading the fight for change. #blacklivesmatter
UOMA Beauty
UOMA Beauty is an inclusive (and also Black-owned) makeup company who has added a donation link on their Instagram page to direct people to a place where they can donate and help make a change. Show them your support!
Dear UOMAtribe – In light of recent events and injustices that continue to prevail, we will be taking a break from our usual beauty and product related content and use our platform instead as an active resource for positive change. We know everyone has a role to play and so we will be releasing for the next week resources to help our community on this very important and meaningful journey. We are adding a donation link to our profile to support the organizations we are actively aligned with. @blklivesmatter who continue to organize peaceful protests to raise awareness to the injustices black people continue to face as well as @yourrightscamp which is actively assisting peaceful protesters who are wrongfully arrested by facilitating their access legal representation. We know some of you rely on us to be that much needed distraction but at this time we feel it is critical to allocate all of our resources to fighting for equality. This has always been the foundation of our brand. Inclusivity and diversity and this is a great opportunity for us all to realign our priorities and truly make a difference that will last for generations to come. #riseup #riseupuoma #beautifuluprising
Biossance
Biossance is a skincare company offering sustainable skin care products to their customers. They are leading the charge in their Instagram stories and showing their audience how they can get involved.
Ben & Jerry’s
Besides the fact that their ice cream is damn delicious, Ben & Jerry’s has always been outspoken in its dedication to social justice — and now is no exception. Their website even contains links to articles about systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement. Ben & Jerry’s is truly setting the tone here for how we would like to see companies(large and small) take a firm, clear, loud stance on racism. Ben & Jerry did not come to play, and we are here for it.
LEGO
They may be a pain to step on, but we love how LEGO is stepping up: starting with a $4 million donation in support of racial equality. The company also temporarily paused social media marketing of its police-themed playsets … and the White House set as well. Yes, Lego, yes!
Right now, we all need to be taking a stand. Let’s all support companies who aren’t afraid of losing customers, or revenue, to stand up, speak out, and help make the change that we so desperately need. We can’t make up for the hundreds of years of abuse and oppression, but we can vote with our dollars now. Being silent isn’t a choice anymore.