Many Businesses Are Speaking Up––And Donating Money–– In Support Of Black Lives Matter

We’re feeling so many difficult emotions when we turn on the news right now: outrage, overwhelm, helplessness, and like the world is full of so much hate and discontent that we wonder if there is ever going to be light again.

Watching an innocent black man die under the knee of a police officer has put the Black Lives Matter movement front and center, and it’s clear that many people (whose lives aren’t in danger) still don’t understand the purpose and importance of this message.

All of this is happening during a global pandemic and it feels like we are literally living in a real life nightmare.

The natural reaction to have, when the world is the state that it’s in, is to do something. And we all want to do something that will help, make a difference, have meaning, and make America finally wake up and take real notice of the pervasive racism, killings, and police brutality, and fucking take a stand to make changes that should have happened an embarrassingly long time ago.

Simply speaking out isn’t enough.

Many businesses, big and small, are speaking up to say #blacklivesmatter. They are firm in their stance. It’s important to be aware of performative allyship, of course, but we would like to show solidarity and support to a few (of the many) brands taking a public stand on white supremacy and police brutality in America.

Beauty Bakerie is a cruelty-free, Black-owned cosmetics company, and was voted Best of Beauty by Allure in 2019. The company has shared with their readers ways to get justice for George Floyd. Please follow and support them.

Farmgirl Flowers has the most stunning flower arrangements and wreaths. They deliver to the lower 48 states and the company is committed to being the very best in the industry when it comes to their customers and employees. Earlier this week, they posted a precious photo of George Floyd with his mother, writing, “My soul hurts. I know a lot of yours do too. And there’s nothing to say to make it better, but for now that feels right because we shouldn’t feel better right now. Instead, we should be feeling this pain and be acting on it. So that’s what we’re working on.”⁣

Glossier, the popular makeup and skincare line, took to Instagram to announce they would be donating $500K to organizations fighting for racial justice. They are also giving another $500K of grants to Black-owned beauty businesses and are inspiring their audience with ways they can help in their Instagram stories.

We’ve all been spending a lot of time in front of Netflix since the quarantine began and Netflix realizes how many eyes are on them. They posted on their Instagram that it is their “duty to speak up.”

A household name, Disney took a stand earlier this week, posting on their Instagram “We must unite and speak out.”

For every pair of socks purchased, the sock company Bombas donates one pair of socks to a person experiencing homelessness. They pledged to continue to donate to their Giving Partners, saying, “We support these organizations year round. We encourage you to do so as well. In addition, we are committing to support with monetary donations. More to follow soon on how much will be donated and when. #BlackLivesMatter”

Nickelodeon went off the air on Monday, June 1st for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time the officer’s knee was on George Floyd’s neck. During that time, their screen was orange with this empowering message to all children:

The Mars Cheese Castle is a locally-owned cheese factory and bakery located in Wisconsin. Since showing their support for #blacklivesmatter, they have received death threats. You can support them by placing an online order or sharing with friends.

Many of us grew up watching Sesame Street. It gave us a safe place and made us feel included, even if we weren’t getting that from our home or community. On Monday, the brand posted these comforting words:

Etsy has been giving small businesses a platform for over a decade and announced on Monday via Instagram they will be donating “$500,000 to Borealis Philanthropy’s Black-Led Movement Fund, in addition to matching employee donations. We encourage our community to join us in supporting organizations that are leading the fight for change.”

UOMA Beauty is an inclusive (and also Black-owned) makeup company who has added a donation link on their Instagram page to direct people to a place where they can donate and help make a change. Show them your support!

Biossance is a skincare company offering sustainable skin care products to their customers. They are leading the charge in their Instagram stories and showing their audience how they can get involved.

Besides the fact that their ice cream is damn delicious, Ben & Jerry’s has always been outspoken in its dedication to social justice — and now is no exception. Their website even contains links to articles about systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement. Ben & Jerry’s is truly setting the tone here for how we would like to see companies(large and small) take a firm, clear, loud stance on racism. Ben & Jerry did not come to play, and we are here for it.

They may be a pain to step on, but we love how LEGO is stepping up: starting with a $4 million donation in support of racial equality. The company also temporarily paused social media marketing of its police-themed playsets … and the White House set as well. Yes, Lego, yes!

Right now, we all need to be taking a stand. Let’s all support companies who aren’t afraid of losing customers, or revenue, to stand up, speak out, and help make the change that we so desperately need. We can’t make up for the hundreds of years of abuse and oppression, but we can vote with our dollars now. Being silent isn’t a choice anymore.