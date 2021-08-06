Dan Levy Is Writing An Official ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Coffee Table Book

ITV Studios Global Entertainment/CBC

Dan and Eugene Levy’s new book about Schitt’s Creek is hitting bookshelves in October

Schitt’s Creek is the sitcom equivalent of pulling on a weighted blanket and laughing a ton. It’s warm, it’s cozy, and it’s really damn funny and sadly, it’s gone. After winning nine Emmy awards in 2020, the show went out with a bang at the end of season six, but if you’re still trying to fill that Schitt’s Creek and Levy family void in your heart, I give you: The Schitt’s Creek book.

Daniel Levy and his father Eugene Levy are writing (and soon to be releasing) an official Schitt’s Creek coffee table book called Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story Of Schitt’s Creek. Great news for fans on their third rewatch who are tired of clumsily scrolling Etsy for any and everything Schitt’s-related.

Trapeze Books and Orion Publishing will both publish the “beautifully produced” and “lavishly illustrated book” on October 26, 2021, and according to the publisher, the book will capture the “essence and alchemy of all six seasons.” It’s basically a tribute to the iconic Canadian sitcom written by the two very good dudes who breathed life into the series.

The news is out! We're publishing the official @schittscreek book from @danjlevy and Eugene Levy this autumn and it is SIMPLY THE BEST! Publishing on 26 Oct, this is the perfect gift for any #SchittsCreekFan. Available to pre-order now https://t.co/EMZIVxkmrN pic.twitter.com/gumxiuiNks — Orion Publishing (@orionbooks) August 5, 2021

“The show has established a position as the kind of escapist television that we’ve needed in tumultuous times. To enter the world of Schitt’s Creek is to escape to somewhere you don’t want to leave and for so many viewers, the series finishing left them bereft,” Jamie Coleman, the Publishing Director at Trapeze Books, said in a statement (via Glamour UK).

“Reading Best Wishes, Warmest Regards is like taking a trip back to the Rosebud Motel with the cast as your guide, a feel-good journey back to the creek that we all need,” Coleman added.

Waterstones bookshop says the hardcover book is expected to be 368 Pages, so it sounds like the perfect coffee table book.

Some of what you’ll find inside the pages includes:

Character profiles for the whole cast.

The complete, illustrated catalogs of David’s knits and Moira’s wigs.

A breakdown of Moira’s vocabulary.

A retrospect on Alexis’s adventures.

Behind-the-scenes moments from Dan and Eugene Levy and the rest of the cast.

You can pre-order the book now, though it’s not currently available for pre-purchase in the U.S. just yet. We’re guessing it has something to do with Schitt’s Creek being a Canadian show, first and foremost. Regardless, keep your eyes peeled for U.S. copies of what we’re certain is going to be a warm, funny, and thoughtful book — just like the show that inspired it.