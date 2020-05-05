Daniel Radcliffe & Other Celebs Will Read You ‘Harry Potter’ From Home

Wizarding World/Twitter

Daniel Radcliffe narrates the first chapter of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone in new Harry Potter At Home series

Last month, J.K. Rowling launched “Harry Potter At Home” — a special online hub created to help bored and quarantined Harry Potter fans fill their days with themed Wizarding World quizzes, puzzles, and videos. The online portal was cool, but today the good people behind “Harry Potter At Home” outdid themselves when they announced that Daniel Radcliffe and other Wizarding World-adjacent stars will narrate all 17 chapters of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’ Stone, depending on where you live) in its entirety from the comfort of their homes, straight into yours.

Daniel Radcliffe’s narration of Chapter 1 “The Boy Who Lived” is already up on the HarryPotterAtHome.com website, and who better to kick off the reading series than the legend himself.

“Daniel will be the first of many exciting contributors to help us read through the first Harry Potter book, as he introduces the Dursleys, who don’t like anything mysterious. Enter a cat reading a map, owl-filled skies and whispers about the Potters. So, get comfy and enjoy!” a message on the Wizarding World site reads.

Also, I know we’re not really driving that much anymore so Podcasts and Audiobooks feel like a thing of the pre-coronavirus past, but if you’d prefer an audio-only experience, you can listen to the entire series on Spotify and Spotify Kids as well.

“Over the coming weeks, we’re going to be joined by other familiar faces reading all 17 chapters of Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone,” the Wizarding World also announced.

Some of the familiar faces include actors from various J.K. Rowling-penned projects like Eddie Redmayne, British actors who just sound great when reading Harry Potter, like Stephen Fry, and other random but cool celebs like Dakota Fanning and for some reason, David Beckham.

Essentially, it’s a free audio book narrated by a bunch of different surprise celebrities, including the Boy Who Lived himself, Daniel Radcliffe. I’m not gonna lie, when I opened the video and heard Radcliffe’s voice, I was pretty weepy.

Also, if your kids want to draw a scene from any part of the book, they can send their images into the Wizarding World social accounts to be potentially included in an upcoming narration video. Tweet their images to the @WizardingWorld’s Twitter account using the hashtag #HarryPotterAtHome.

Per the official Harry Potter At Home site, check the site weekly to find out which new narrator will tackle the next chapter in the saga or sign up for their newsletter to be one of the first to find out each time a new chapter drops. What a surprise, and magical, gift.