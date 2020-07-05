Six-Year-Old Kicked Out Of Daycare For Wearing A ‘Black Lives Matter’ Shirt

Fox 16 /YouTube

A little girl was kicked out of her faith-based daycare center for wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt

A six-year-old girl was kicked out of her daycare center in Russellville, Arkansas after wearing a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt. “His Kids Preschool,” a faith-based school, told the girl’s mom that the shirt was “political” and encouraged racism and was told she had to leave the school. So many people and institutions continue to be misinformed about the Black lives Matter movement, including Starbucks who briefly banned employees from wearing BLM shirts because they feared it would “amplify divisiveness” and now, we can, unfortunately, we can add this daycare to that list.

Deval Brockman told Fox 16 that she sent her six-year-old daughter Journei to school in a shirt that read “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter” when the school called Deval and told her to stop wearing the shirt. “‘I don’t like it, I don’t agree with it’, and I would prefer it if you didn’t send her to school in it again,” Deval says the school told her.

Deval says she reported the incident to the state, who informed her that her daughter could wear whatever she pleased as long as it didn’t include profanity. Deval sent her daughter back to school, this time in a shirt showing a raised black fist, a symbol that has become intertwined with the Black Lives Matter movement. At this point, the school said the shirt was encouraging racism and Journei could not return to school.

“If I’m supporting something, I’m going to wear it, my child is going to wear it, to help say that our voice needs to be heard,” said Brockman.

Then, one of the school’s directors undermined Deval’s parenting and released a statement to the media saying, “We feel a childcare environment is not a place for a parent’s political views to be addressed or played out, regardless of race.” After the school leaned on the tired argument that trying to eradicate racism is “political,” Journei’s mother told them, “It’s not political, it’s everyday life, It’s all over the news. Right is right and wrong is wrong.”

The school’s Google Page claims they “teach Biblical principals” and that their educators “love children,” though Deval hopes this Christian-led school will one day understand the message of equality inherent in the Black Lives Matter movement, saying “If you’re going to a Christian led daycare, let’s abide by the bible then.”

Well said. And to buy some official “Black Lives Matter” merch and clothing of your own, you can find it on the official website for the BLM movement.