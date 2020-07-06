Netflix Renews ‘Dead To Me’ For A Third And Final Season

Netflix

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will reprise their roles in Dead to Me — one more time

Don’t you hate when you get good news but it turns out to be a double-edged sword? On Monday, Netflix confirmed that Dead to Me will be returning to Netflix for a third season. Yay! But wait, don’t get too excited just yet because they also revealed that Season 3 will be the final season. So, channel your best Jen by grabbing a glass (read: bottle) of wine and cranking some death metal. You’re going to need the moral support while we break down this bit of bittersweet news.

To recap, the dark comedy sees Christina Applegate as the recently widowed f-bomb mom Jen, who is hellbent on solving her husband’s hit-and-run murder. Linda Cardellini plays a relentlessly upbeat free spirit named Judy who befriends Jen at a grief support group. And we’d be remiss not to mention James Marsden, who does double-duty as Judy’s ex-fiance Steve and his wholesome brother Ben.

Fans have been awaiting news of the series’ fate since Season 2 dropped on May 8 and, well, now we’ve got it.

Read the room, fucko! the third and final season of Dead to Me is coming soon pic.twitter.com/wrMW7QP5Gd — Dead To Me (@deadtome) July 6, 2020

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew,” said series creator Liz Feldman in a press release provided to Scary Mommy.

On the plus side, fans have more incredible content from Feldman to look forward to. In announcing Dead to Me’s final season, Netflix also revealed it had formed a multi-year partnership with Feldman for more original series and other projects. “I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration,” she gushed in response to the partnership.

Of course, it’s far too early for Netflix to give fans a release date for the final season yet. While both previous seasons dropped in May, it’s unclear whether production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic might push Season 3 further into 2021.

because we can't get enough of them 🙂 pic.twitter.com/iwgWNmTEAU — Dead To Me (@deadtome) May 27, 2020

We have plenty to mull over in the meantime, though. The last time we saw Jen and Judy, they had just been involved in a gnarly car accident. Are they okay? And — spoiler alert — will Ben get caught and arrested for being the driver who slammed into them while drunk? If Steve’s body is discovered (thanks a lot, digging dog), will Jen’s confession come to light?

Yes, there are many loose strings that need to be tied up. We’d be lying if we didn’t confess that one of them is whether there might be a future for Jen and Ben. After all, if she and Judy can forgive each other for, well, everything, surely she and Ben can find it in their hearts to put the past behind them. Right?!

Go ahead and add Dead to Me’s third and final season to the list of reasons 2021 can’t get here fast enough.