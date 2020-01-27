Demi Lovato Got A Standing Ovation For Her Emotional Comeback Performance

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Demi Lovato premiered her new song “Anyone” at the Grammys and it brought the entire crowd to tears

Demi Lovato hadn’t performed onstage in over a year and a half — since her overdose in 2018 — before she took to the stage at last night’s Grammy Awards show to debut a new song. And it was worth the wait.

Lovato performed “Anyone,” a new song that she wrote in the days leading up to her 2018 relapse, and in the process, brought herself, the entire Staples Center, and everyone watching at home to tears.

Lovato actually struggled to begin the song. Her emotions got the better of her on her first try, and she had to start the song over. Once she did, though, she was able to make it through the heart wrenching ballad, in which she begs, “I need anyone / Send me someone.”

“I used to crave the world’s attention, I think I cried too many time,” the lyrics continue. “I just need some more affection, anything to get me by.”

“100 million stories and 100 million song, I feel stupid when I sing. Nobody’s listening to me. Nobody’s listening.”

damn. Demi Lovato crying while singing "no one hears me anymore" and "I felt stupid when I sing, nobody's listening to me" at the #GRAMMYs hits the feels. pic.twitter.com/x2p8VXvzPr — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 27, 2020

Yeah, it’s powerful.

Online, reactions to the new song, as well as Lovato’s absolutely heartbreaking performance of it, kept rolling in all night.

Demi's voice breaks and she pauses to pull herself together.

Me: TAKE YOUR TIME, BABY! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/6TZbDBT2aB — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, at the Staples Center, Lovato’s performance of the song earned her a standing ovation from the A-list crowd. There was hardly a dry eye in that audience after she finished “Anyone.” There was hardly a dry eye for anyone watching at home.

Demi Lovato getting the standing ovation she deserves #Grammys pic.twitter.com/eQNuvWVgIQ — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 27, 2020

If anyone doesn’t think Demi Lovato’s performance was the best of the night – you’re wrong. Welcome back my queen. 👑 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/QLKSGrpR1o — Erik Mikkelsen 🏳️‍🌈 (@ErikHMikkelsen) January 27, 2020

Lovato previously teased the fact that she would use the Grammys stage to debut new music for the first time since her 2018 overdose, making her performance one of the most highly anticipated of the night. Still, nothing could have prepared the crowds or the viewers at home for what the 27-year-old singer was about to deliver.

In the days leading up to the ceremony, she spoke openly about the song she planned to debut, calling its lyrics “a cry for help.” Now that we’ve heard it, we can understand, at least a little bit, the dark place she was coming from when she wrote those words. We only hope that Lovato is in a much, much better place today than she was a year and a half ago, and that releasing the song into the world is a healing move for her.