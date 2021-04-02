Demi Lovato Reenacts The Night Of Her Overdose In Haunting New Video

The pop star gives fans a glimpse into her harrowing 2018 overdose in a new video from her forthcoming album

When substance abuse counselors say addicts need to put in the work, what they mean is that people living with addiction need to be honest with themselves about their past – something many have trouble facing. Again and again, Demi Lovato has used her platform to shine a mirror on her addiction in the hopes it will inspire others to do the same.

Lovato’s music of late has channeled her heart-wrenching past into raw, stirring music, the latest of which is her most open yet. On Thursday night, the singer debuted the highly anticipated music video for the song Dancing With the Devil – which gives an unflinchingly detailed look back at the night of her near-fatal overdose that caused her to have three strokes, a heart attack, and ongoing vision problems.

The openness resonated with many of Lovato’s fans.

how do i recover from these, demi lovato… how do i recover from these… pic.twitter.com/8CkzSugfe3 — mads 🦋 (@theartofrosalia) April 2, 2021

Before the release of the music video, Lovato talked to Entertainment Weekly about how the work allowed for some measure of healing. “Sometimes being descriptive can be triggering, but that’s the sad, sad truth of how dark it can get,” she told the outlet. “That’s important to give people, too.”

Lovato has been open about her relapse and 2018 overdose, which she shares in her YouTube series of the same name. The music video takes fans to the night, as each moment is reenacted moment by moment.

The video feels intentionally voyeuristic, showing Lovato partying at a bar, then being rushed to the hospital, and lying in a hospital bed struggling for life while wearing the same outfit, makeup, and hair from the night of her overdose.

One Twitter user voiced how Lovato’s honesty is exactly what we need right now.

National treasure. @ddlovato’s honesty is exactly what we need right now. pic.twitter.com/Zyxvjgrrqp — Trevor Scott (@TrevorScottATX) April 2, 2021

The lyrics of Dancing With Devil offer listeners an unflinching view of Lovato’s state of mind at the time:

“It’s just a little red wine, I’ll be fine

Not like I wanna do this every night

I’ve been good, don’t I deserve it?

I think I earned it, feels like it’s worth it

In my mind, mind

…

I was dancing with the devil, out of control

Almost made it to Heaven

It was closer than you know

Playing with the enemy, gambling with my soul

It’s so hard to say no

When you’re dancing with the devil”

Fans fell in love with the new song, with one fan posting on Twitter that Lovato deserves a Grammy for her work.

If you or someone you know is living with addiction, there are places you can call for help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) offers a National Helpline – 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.