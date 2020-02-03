Demi Lovato Absolutely Nailed Her Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Demi Lovato performed a stunning rendition of the National Anthem at last night’s Super Bowl
It’s been an emotional but powerful few weeks for Demi Lovato, who has officially returned to the spotlight and the stage after taking some time off to recover from her relapse and subsequent heroin overdose in 2018. Over the weekend, she performed the National Anthem to kick off the Super Bowl, and judging by how people are reacting, it seems pretty safe to say she absolutely slayed it.
Yeah, if that immaculate high note didn’t give you goosebumps, I don’t even understand you. By the way, here’s the whole version, in case you missed it. Even if you didn’t miss it, it’s worth watching again.
During and after the performance, social media absolutely blew up with people praising Lovato for her incredible performance.
WOW Demi Lovato, that was freaking amazing
— RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) February 2, 2020
can demi lovato keep performing every sunday night at different televised events for the rest of my life
— nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) February 3, 2020
All I know is I still have chills from @ddlovato singing the national anthem tonight. 😭👏 #SuperBowl
— Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) February 3, 2020
someone said “Demi Lovato is as strong as her vocals” and I literally could not agree more
— i love myself (@worldofchanxes) February 3, 2020
No idea how it’s sounded on tv, but here in the stadium Demi Lovato just brought the house down with the national anthem. #SuperBowl #chills
— andy lassner (@andylassner) February 2, 2020
I'm sorry but Demi Lovato is already the winner 👏 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zatnl1mNuj
— Demi Lovato Army (@LovatoArmyUS) February 3, 2020
And fans were quick to point out that this performance was the culmination of a dream Lovato had (and tweeted about) an entire decade ago. She posted a screenshot of her old tweet to Instagram, writing, “Dreams really do come true y’all.”
Lovato’s National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl came just one week after the Grammy Awards, which was where she made her official return to the stage. At the Staples Center show, she performed her first new song in years, one she wrote just four days before her overdose, called “Anyone.” Her intensely emotional performance brought the Grammys crowd to tears, and Lovato received a much-deserved standing ovation at the end of her performance.
Lovato is living proof right now that recovery is possible, and it’s an inspiration. Addiction is a heartbreakingly common problem — American Addiction Centers estimates that nearly 20 million adults battle some kind of substance abuse disorder each year in the U.S. alone. To anyone who’s fighting to get better, Demi is an inspiration and shows that not only can you do it, but you can have an even better life after reaching rock bottom.
We’re so glad Demi Lovato is back and that her return has been this powerful. We can’t wait to see what else she has in store.