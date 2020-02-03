Demi Lovato Absolutely Nailed Her Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Demi Lovato performed a stunning rendition of the National Anthem at last night’s Super Bowl

It’s been an emotional but powerful few weeks for Demi Lovato, who has officially returned to the spotlight and the stage after taking some time off to recover from her relapse and subsequent heroin overdose in 2018. Over the weekend, she performed the National Anthem to kick off the Super Bowl, and judging by how people are reacting, it seems pretty safe to say she absolutely slayed it.

Yeah, if that immaculate high note didn’t give you goosebumps, I don’t even understand you. By the way, here’s the whole version, in case you missed it. Even if you didn’t miss it, it’s worth watching again.

During and after the performance, social media absolutely blew up with people praising Lovato for her incredible performance.

WOW Demi Lovato, that was freaking amazing — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) February 2, 2020

can demi lovato keep performing every sunday night at different televised events for the rest of my life — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) February 3, 2020

All I know is I still have chills from @ddlovato singing the national anthem tonight. 😭👏 #SuperBowl — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) February 3, 2020