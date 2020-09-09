Derek Hough Is Replacing Len Goodman On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty and Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty

DWTS just had another major cast shakeup ahead of its controversial upcoming season

While none of us are really sure what to expect from TV as shows return to production during the coronavirus pandemic, one thing is for sure: Regardless of everything else that’s going on in the world, the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars will be completely different from what we’re used to. The DWTS team just announced yet another casting shakeup, and longtime fans of the show may not be happy about this one.

It turns out that, because of travel restrictions, Len Goodman, who also judges Britain’s Strictly Come Dancing, will be unable to be on set as a judge during the upcoming season. Instead, longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will be joined at the judges’ panel by Derek Hough, who took to Instagram to share the exciting news. “Cats out of the bag:) Looking forward to being Back in the Ballroom,” he writes.

Now, Hough is no stranger to DWTS. He first appeared on the show during Season 4 as a guest instructor with his sister, Julianne Hough. Then, in Season 5, he officially joined the cast as one of the professional dancers, appearing for the next 16 seasons and winning six Mirror Ball Trophies in the process. His definitely won’t be a strange face to fans.

But losing Len Goodman is going to be strange for DWTS fans, especially those who have been watching from the beginning. Goodman, Inaba, and Tonioli have made up the judges’ panel for Dancing With the Stars‘ entire 29-season run so far.

would fully die for Len Goodman — irn-brunicorn (@_rbvq) September 4, 2020

That’s not the only major shakeup that’s happening this season. Show execs previously announced that longtime host Tom Bergeron and his more recent co-host, Erin Andrews, would not be returning this year. We don’t know about what happened behind-the-scenes as that decision was made, but Bergeron’s statement definitely made it sound like the decision for him to exit the show, which he had hosted since its first season, was not mutual.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

The upcoming DWTS season will be hosted by Tyra Banks, who is also stepping into an executive producer role for the series.

Reports say that even though Goodman won’t be a full-time judge this year, he’ll be participating virtually in some capacity. And since his absence is apparently only due to travel restrictions, he could come back. Still, we’re disappointed we won’t be able to see him give his signature dry critique to Carole Baskin.