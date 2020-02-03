Chiefs Player Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Paying For All Dog Adoptions At Local Shelter

Icon Sportswire/Getty

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi pledged to pay the adoption fee for every single dog at a local animal shelter

The day after winning Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi didn’t go out and buy a new house or luxury automobile. Instead, he pledged to pay for all the adoptions of available dogs at a local Kansas City animal shelter. Talk about a pawsitive influence.

The KC Pet Project, a nonprofit that operates the open-admission animal shelter for Kansas City, Missouri, announced the news Monday on their social media channels.

“KC WINS!” they captioned an image featuring the NFL star. “We are so excited to announce that the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi is choosing to celebrate the Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project! We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with @dnnadi and he couldn’t have thought of a better ending.”

All season long, Nnadi’s foundation has been helping out the shelter by covering a dog’s adoption fee after each Chiefs win. Prior to the big game, he hatched the idea to sponsor all adoption fees if the team dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the big game.

Because of his animal instincts,”all of the dogs sponsored have found forever homes as a result,” Tori Fugate, the chief communications officer at Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, told ABC News. “Thanks to his incredible support, more than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today.”

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) approximately 3.3 million dogs enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. An estimated 670,000 dogs who aren’t adopted are euthanized.

While Derrick Nnadi’s donation will put just a small dent in that number, it is a major win for the pups at that rescue and his kind actions are likely to inspire others to adopt not shop. Thank you for being the heroic role model this country needs, Derrick Nnadi. We appreciate you.